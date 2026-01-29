Whose Interest Is Rt. Hon. Dekor Serving?

By Jerry Needam

In a political landscape often defined by division, selfish ambition, and empty promises, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, the distinguished Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, stands out as a rare exemplar of leadership that puts people first.

His guiding principle is simple yet profound: “Leadership is service to humanity first.” In every action, Dekor demonstrates that he serves the interest of the people, not personal gain or partisan advantage.

He bears no grudges, forgives freely, and treats all citizens with respect and equity—reaching across political divides to promote unity, peace, and goodwill.

He takes time to personally console those in grief and celebrate with those in joy, embodying the wisdom that “Leadership is measured not by office, but by love and kindness extended to others.”

A God-fearing, humane, and selfless leader, Dekor actively supports every worthy cause.

He is a tireless promoter of the Ogoni struggle for justice, advocating for fairness, equity, and dignity.

He fosters the growth and spread of Christianity in Ogoni, building churches, supporting spiritual growth, and ensuring that the moral fabric of the community remains strong.

As the saying goes, “To whom much is given, much is expected,” and Dekor has consistently lived by this truth.

Education remains a cornerstone of his service. He has provided scholarships to over 500 students, later extending support to over 1,000 additional beneficiaries by 2025, giving young Nigerians in Khana and Gokana the chance to pursue their academic dreams without financial barriers.

Beyond education, Dekor has executed numerous constituency projects that tangibly improve lives: rural electrification, potable water supply, school construction and renovation, ICT centres, and solar-powered street lights.

Each initiative reflects his belief that “The measure of a man is in the impact he leaves behind.”

In the National Assembly, he champions host community interests with fairness and tenacity.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, he advocates for transparency, accountability, and equitable development, ensuring that oil-producing communities are not left behind.

His interventions have strengthened oversight of Host Community Development Trusts, amplifying the voices of the marginalized.

Economic empowerment is also a hallmark of his service. Through grants, business support programmes, and skills acquisition initiatives, over 500 youths and small-scale entrepreneurs have benefited from more than ₦800 million in resources, helping them build businesses, gain skills, and break cycles of poverty.

Women, youths, and the less privileged have received mentorship, training, and financial support, proving that “A society grows when its most vulnerable are lifted up.”

What sets Rt. Hon. Dekor apart is his selflessness and service without boundaries. He supports charitable causes quietly, builds churches and schools, and reaches out to the needy without seeking personal glory.

His life embodies the truth that “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Rt. Hon. Dekor’s leadership is a rare combination of vision, faith, compassion, and action.

He lives the principles he preaches, proving that one can be honest, humane, God-fearing, and effective—all at once.

Ogoni is much better today because of a leader who serves with his heart as much as his office, inspiring hope, transforming lives, and demonstrating the enduring power of integrity and faith in public service.

As the wise remind us, “Leadership is not about being in charge; it is about taking care of those in your charge.” Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor exemplifies this truth every single day.

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor is, without doubt, serving the interests of his constituents.

Jerry Needam is a journalist based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State