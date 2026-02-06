Fubara Approves Appointment Of Dr. George Chile Wadike As Kenpoly Rector

The Rivers State Government has approved the appointment of Dr. George Chile Wadike as the new Rector of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic (KenPoly), Bori.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was made sequel to the directive of the Executive Governor of Rivers State and Visitor to the Polytechnic, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS.

The announcement was formally conveyed by the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Friday B. Sigalo, who confirmed that Dr. Wadike has been duly appointed to steer the affairs of the Polytechnic at this critical phase of its institutional development.

With this development, Dr. Wadike assumes leadership of one of Rivers State’s foremost tertiary institutions, established to advance technical and vocational education in line with contemporary manpower needs.