Omoku Youths Declare Peace After Killing Of Leader, Warn Rumour-Mongers

The Omoku Youth Federation (OYF) has reassured residents and the wider public that the community remains calm and orderly despite the gruesome killing of its President, Comrade Ifeanyi Azuazu, his aide Chigozie Olowu and another victim.

Addressing journalists alongside the 27 community youth presidents, the First Vice President of the body, Comrade Wellington Ojadi, said Omoku had been peaceful before and after the January 14, 2026 election that brought the current youth leadership to office — an exercise supervised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, security agencies and OSPAC.

Ojadi explained that unknown gunmen invaded Azuazu’s residence, shot his aide and abducted the youth leader.

He said a combined effort by youths, security agencies and OSPAC led to the discovery of his body in less than 24 hours.

“We are pained because Ifeanyi Azuazu was a father, a brother and an uncle. But despite this ugly incident, we have maintained peace,” he said.

According to him, the Oba of Ogbaland immediately directed the three zones in Omoku to hold meetings to deliberate on the incident, all of which condemned the killings.

The monarch also convened a stakeholders’ meeting involving youth leaders, Community Development Committees, women groups and the council of chiefs, where participants agreed not to take the law into their hands.

He added that the traditional ruler urged security agencies to investigate the crime thoroughly while calling on all community bodies to support information gathering to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Ojadi dismissed reports suggesting unrest in the area, noting that residents have continued their normal daily activities.

“We want to tell the world that Omoku is peaceful. There is no crisis here. Those spreading false information should desist forthwith,” he warned.

The youth body appealed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the local government chairman and other authorities to support efforts aimed at apprehending those responsible, stressing that the community does not want a return to the violent past. The OYF also urged residents to remain law-abiding and work with security agencies to sustain the prevailing peace while cautioning social media users against circulating unverified reports capable of causing panic.