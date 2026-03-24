Prelate Abbey Calls For Forgiveness, Unity

By Jerry Needam

A powerful wave of conviction swept through St. Gabriel Christ Army Church Nigeria, Ikot Oku Ubo Offort, Uyo Diocese, Akwa Ibom Province—the venue of the First Quarter Synod Executive Meeting held on Saturday, March 21, 2026—as the Prelate/President of Synod, Christ Army Church Nigeria, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, delivered a fiery, spirit-filled address calling for total forgiveness, unity, and urgent kingdom advancement.

Addressing members of Synod at the meeting, the Prelate sounded a clear spiritual alarm: members who harbor grudges cannot flourish in God’s purpose or in His work—they will not grow.

Quoting Scripture to drive home his message, he reminded the congregation of the command in Ephesians 4:32:

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”

With prophetic intensity, he warned that bitterness and unresolved offenses are dangerous seeds capable of crippling believers’ destinies.

“Disagreement will happen, misunderstanding will happen,” he said, “but when it does, forgive and move on—for the interest and growth of the Church.”

Echoing the words of Mark 11:25, he added:

“And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”

The message struck deeply: forgiveness is not optional—it is a divine requirement.

The Prelate went further, charging members to rise above internal conflicts and focus on the Church’s sacred mission—evangelism, expansion, and soul-winning. Citing Psalm 133:1, he declared:

“Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!”

He urged the faithful to join hands in one accord, plant more churches, and spread the gospel with renewed passion, emphasizing that unity is the foundation upon which lasting growth is built.

In a moment many described as both sobering and empowering, the message closed with a resounding truth rooted in Scripture:

“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation” (Matthew 12:25).

The warning is clear. The call is urgent. The time is now.

The Prelate further urged all members of Christ Army Church Nigeria to forgive one another, unite, and even forgive themselves—for the interest and growth of the Church.

A Church that refuses to forgive risks collapse—but a united Church will rise in power, purpose, and unstoppable glory.