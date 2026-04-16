Rivers Education Commissioner Warns Against Environmental Degradation, Calls For Unity In Etche

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peter Wogor, has called on the people of Etche ethnic nationality to sustain the fight against environmental degradation.

Dr. Wogor made this call during the 2026 Easter Convention held at the Umuechem Community Town Hall, themed “Oil Exploration and Sand Dredging.”

He expressed concern over the level of damage caused by sand dredging activities, particularly at Chokocho Bridge, warning that continued degradation could eventually lead to its collapse.

He noted that the short-term economic gains enjoyed by a few individuals are outweighed by the long-term consequences the wider community will face.

The Commissioner also condemned ongoing oil exploration activities in Etche land, stating that such practices threaten farmland, fishing activities, and the overall ecosystem in the area.

Dr. Wogor urged the people of Etche to remain united and appreciated Governor Sim Fubara for his appointment, pledging to serve and represent the people effectively.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb insecurity in Etche Local Government Area, the council chairman, Chima Boniface Njoku, has directed all hotel owners to present themselves for profiling and register as a body with the council.

Njoku issued the directive during a meeting with hotel owners, filling station operators, and other business stakeholders at the council secretariat in Okehi.

He further instructed them to install CCTV cameras in their establishments to help monitor and deter criminal activities.

He warned that failure to comply with these directives would attract severe consequences.

The chairman also encouraged business owners to contribute positively to the community, pay their revenues promptly, and avoid the use of touts to prevent double taxation.

Additionally, Njoku revealed that efforts are ongoing to connect some communities in Constituency Two to the Aba power network as part of plans to accelerate development in Etche.

In response, members of the business community commended the chairman’s proactive measures to enhance security. However, they raised concerns over the activities of touts, which they say continue to disrupt their operations and result in multiple taxation.