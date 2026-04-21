RSG Activates Formal Probe Into Rivcohsamt Crisis Amid Extortion Allegations

By Jerry Needam

The Rivers State Government has initiated formal investigative procedures into the ongoing crisis at the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology (RIVCOHSAMT), following allegations of extortion and misconduct within the institution.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Education, the government confirmed that it has engaged the college management over reports circulating in the media, particularly those involving the Department of Medical Imaging and Technology.

While the management of the college has denied the allegations, describing them as false and baseless, the Ministry emphasized that it is taking no chances, having activated internal mechanisms to thoroughly examine the issues raised by students.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, reiterated the state government’s zero tolerance for extortion, harassment, and misconduct, stressing that all claims will be objectively reviewed.

He also called on students to adopt proper channels in addressing grievances, warning against actions that may disrupt academic activities or escalate tensions.

The Ministry assured that the dispute between the students and the Head of Department is being handled with due diligence and expressed optimism that a fair and amicable resolution will be achieved. The Rivers State Government further reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining standards, discipline, and affordability across all tertiary institutions in the state.