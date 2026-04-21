RSG Shuts Down School After Toddler’s Tragic Death In Eligbolo

The Rivers State Government has ordered the immediate shutdown of Wisdom Gate International School, Eligbolo, following the tragic death of a two-year-old girl within the school premises.

In a decisive move, the Ministry of Education announced that the school’s Campus 1 has been suspended indefinitely, pending the outcome of ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred on March 17, 2026.

According to the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, the Ministry has not only engaged with the school’s management but has also carried out an independent review of the incident.

The government emphasized that the safety and welfare of children in all approved schools remain non-negotiable.

While expressing deep sympathy to the bereaved family, the Ministry urged the public to refrain from speculation and respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“The school will remain closed until all issues relating to this unfortunate incident are fully resolved,” the statement stressed. The Rivers State Government reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing strict standards in both public and private schools, warning that any institution found wanting in duty of care will face firm regulatory action.