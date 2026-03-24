World TB Day 2026: Experts Say Collective Action Critical To Defeat Disease

The Medical Director of St. Mercies Healing Hands Hospital Bori, Dr. Baribefii Paagolah Nwizia, has emphasized that collective action remains the most effective strategy to defeat tuberculosis, as stakeholders marked World Tuberculosis Day 2026 in Rivers State.

The awareness programme, held in Bori, Khana Local Government Area on Monday 23 March 2026, was organised by St. Mercies Healing Hands Hospital to educate residents on tuberculosis prevention, early detection, and access to treatment, in line with this year’s global theme, “Yes! We can end TB!”

Speaking at the event, Dr. Nwizia described the campaign to end tuberculosis as a deliberate and urgent call that requires the commitment of governments, partners, and communities to succeed.

“The theme clearly states that ending TB is possible, but it requires everyone to work together. Without people buying into this process, we cannot end TB in Nigeria,” he said.

He warned that tuberculosis remains a major global health concern despite decades of intervention, noting that millions of people continue to fall ill each year, with over one million deaths recorded annually.

Citing global health data, he stated that about 83 million lives have been saved worldwide since 2000 through TB treatment, yet the disease continues to spread, particularly in developing countries where poverty and limited access to healthcare persist.

Dr. Nwizia explained that tuberculosis is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, thereby exposing close contacts such as family members and coworkers.

According to him, while TB primarily affects the lungs, it can also damage other parts of the body if not properly treated.

He further clarified that tuberculosis exists in two forms, active TB disease, which is contagious and symptomatic, and latent TB infection, which shows no symptoms and cannot be transmitted but can later develop into active disease.

“Approximately one in ten people with latent TB infection will develop active TB disease in their lifetime if preventive measures are not taken,” he noted.

The Medical Director stressed that tuberculosis is both preventable and curable, adding that treatment is available free of charge to all patients. He disclosed that standard treatment lasts six months, while drug resistant cases may require up to nine months.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to expand access to TB services through collaboration with the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme and support from partners such as the Global Fund.

According to him, services are now being extended beyond public hospitals to include private health facilities, community pharmacies, patent medicine vendors, and faith based organisations.

“We are also engaging community TB and HIV workers who go from house to house to screen people and refer them for testing. This ensures early detection and helps to stop the spread within communities,” he said.

Dr. Nwizia reassured residents that all TB related services, including screening, diagnosis, and treatment, are provided free, removing financial barriers that often hinder access to care.

“We have structures in place. Anyone who wants to get tested will be referred to the nearest DOTS centre where services are available. The goal is to ensure that no one is left behind,” he added.

He also pointed out the strong link between tuberculosis and socio economic conditions, describing the disease as one that thrives in environments marked by poverty, overcrowding, and poor living standards.

“TB is often a disease of poverty, especially in developing countries, and it remains a major cause of human suffering worldwide,” he said.

Participants at the event were encouraged to seek medical attention early, adhere strictly to prescribed treatment, and support public health initiatives aimed at eliminating tuberculosis. The World Tuberculosis Day commemoration in Bori reinforced the urgent need for sustained awareness, stronger health systems, and community participation, as experts insist that only a united effort can bring an end to the disease.