Opposition On The Brink: APC’s Tactics To ‘Victory’ In 2027 Elections

By Polycarp Nwaeke

Opposition parties in Nigeria, particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), are facing significant challenges in their bid to participate in the 2027 Presidential and other elections. The ADC has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is stopping them from holding meetings, with thugs suspected to be APC supporters disrupting their gatherings.

In recent weeks, the ADC secretariat in Ubima, Ikwerre local government area, was burned down, and Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and his entourage were attacked. Similar incidents have been reported in Anambra, Imo, Kano, Kaduna, Edo, and other states. Peter Obi, a top member of the ADC and potential presidential candidate, was attacked in Edo state, and his entourage was wounded and their vehicles destroyed.

These attacks have raised concerns about the state of democracy in Nigeria and the ability of opposition parties to participate freely in the electoral process.

The APC has denied allegations of involvement in these incidents, but opposition parties claim the ruling party is using intimidation and violence to suppress their activities.

The ADC has been vocal about the challenges it faces, with Peter Obi complaining openly that the APC doesn’t want him on the ballots. The party’s ability to resolve its internal conflicts and present a united front will be crucial in determining its prospects for success in the 2027 elections.

The APC, on the other hand, has expressed confidence in its ability to retain power in 2027, citing its strong performance in recent elections and the fragmentation of opposition parties. Senator Ali Ndume, a prominent APC member, has dismissed the opposition as lacking strategy and coordination.

As the 2027 elections approach, the stakes are high for both the APC and opposition parties. The outcome will depend on various factors, including the ability of opposition parties to unite and present a credible alternative to the APC.

The opposition parties’ inability to form a united front will weaken their chances of dislodging the ruling APC from power. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s efforts to form a coalition have been met with resistance from some opposition leaders.

The ADC’s crisis has significant implications for its future and the 2027 general elections. The party’s ability to resolve its internal conflicts and present a united front will be crucial in determining its prospects for success.

The party is entangled in court battles over the legitimacy of its leadership and the coalition agreement. Implementing reforms to improve party governance, transparency, and accountability could help restore confidence and stability.

The opposition parties have suffered significant defections, including governors and lawmakers, to the APC. These defections will not only weaken the opposition’s numerical strength but also erode their morale and confidence.

The APC’s unity and popularity are expected to play a crucial role in determining the electoral outcome. Meanwhile, the NNPP’s ability to resolve its internal conflicts will be vital in maintaining its dominance in Kano.

The crisis in opposition parties could lead to a landslide victory for the APC in the 2027 elections. However, some analysts believe that the opposition still has a chance to mount a strong challenge if they can put their houses in order and present a united front.

The situation highlights the challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy, with opposition parties struggling to find their footing against the ruling APC.

The ADC coalition boasts an impressive lineup of prominent politicians, which could help attract support and resources. The coalition’s formation represents a significant attempt to consolidate opposition forces, potentially creating a more formidable challenge to the APC in 2027.

However, the coalition might experience leadership friction between supporters of key figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, which could undermine its unity and effectiveness.

Many opposition lawmakers and governors have defected to the APC, citing various reasons, including internal party conflicts and the lure of power.

Some opposition leaders have accused the APC of engineering their internal crises and manipulating their parties to weaken them.

The Presidency has denied these allegations, stating that the crises are internal to the opposition parties and not orchestrated by the APC.

The Labour Party is embroiled in a bitter leadership tussle between Julius Abure and other factions, with court battles and rival claims to the party’s leadership.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party is experiencing internal turmoil, particularly in Kano State, with leadership disputes and defections to the APC.

Lately, there have been mass defections to the APC, with Kachikwu suggesting invoking the “doctrine of necessity” to resolve the leadership impasse, given the party’s lack of legitimate national leadership for over two years.

The cumulative effect of these crises is a significantly weakened opposition, which could impact the 2027 general elections and potentially lead to an uneven playing field.

Some opposition leaders have formed a coalition to mount a united challenge against the APC in 2027.

The crisis in opposition parties could lead to a two-party contest between the APC and the ADC, as the PDP and LP struggle with internal conflicts. The situation is fluid, and the outcome will depend on various factors, including the ability of opposition parties to resolve their internal conflicts and present a united front.