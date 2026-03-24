AN OPEN PROCLAMATION OF GRATITUDE AND STRATEGIC SOLIDARITY BY THE OGONI PEOPLES’ ASSEMBLY (OPA)

TO: His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON

Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Mene Kwalenu 1 of Ogoni Land, The “Nye-ndebaah”

Master Tactician and Leader of the South-South.

THE OGONI PEOPLE: A TRADITION OF HONOR, LOYALTY, AND RECIPROCAL TRUST

Your Excellency, the Honorable Minister, The Ogoni Peoples’ Assembly (OPA), standing as the resonant voice of the Ogoni ethnic nationality, issues this formal proclamation of gratitude and solidarity. We recognize and salute your dogged political leadership and unwavering tenacity in National politics—a leadership defined by equity, fairness, and a consistent recognition of the Ogoni people as the “geese that bear the golden eggs” of our National economy. We are deeply mindful of your friendship and comradeship. By recommending our eminent sons into the highest strata of the Federal Government, you have acted in true alignment with your title as the Mene Kwalenu 1. You have given our people a seat at the table of National significance, and we specifically celebrate your role in the following strategic appointments:

● Senator Magnus Ngei Abe: Board Chairman, Nigerian Upstream

Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

● Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah: Chairman, Ogoni Trust Fund (HYPREP).

● Chief Victor T. Giadom: Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Education

Planning and Administration(NIEPA)

● Chief Kenneth Kobani: Member of the Board, Tertiary Education Trust

Fund (TETFund).

● Professor Innocent Barikor: Director-General, National Environmental

Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

● Chief (Hon.) Marcus Nle-Eji: Executive Director, Projects, South-South Development Commission.

Your Excellency, the Ogoni people are not ungrateful. We recognize the “Nye-ndebaah, Nye-ndebaah” philosophy that governs your leadership—the mantra of “love for love, support for support, and standing for those who stand for you.” We appreciate you immensely for giving us direction and ensuring that the Ogoni people participate alongside you in this National dispensation. In a political landscape where loyalty is often tested, we wish to affirm that Ogoni remains a soil where trust yields a bountiful harvest. We are a people of memory and honor; we understand that “Nye-ndebaah” is a covenant of mutual reliability. As a people, we possess the discipline and the character to remain a dependable and formidable ally to those who trust us with their recommendation and leadership.

We also extend our wholehearted thanks to Mr. President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for finding our sons worthy of these positions. We view this as a definitive step toward healing in Ogoni land and a commitment to resuming sustainable economic and business activities in our region.

Minister Wike, Ogoni is grateful for your trust. We appreciate this demonstration of goodwill from the Mene Kwalenu 1 and stand ready to walk this path of political restoration and National prosperity with you.

Thank you, Chief N. E. Wike.

Thank you, Mr. President.s

Signed:

Probel Williams, T.

(Leader)

Ogoni Peoples’ Assembly (OPA)