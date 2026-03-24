Triune College Gains New Leadership As Synod Names Provost, Registrar; Two Students Emerge Bishops-Elect

By Jerry Needam

The Prelate’s Court of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), chaired by the Prelate/President of Synod, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, GACACN, has approved key appointments for the Triune College of Theology, marking a significant step in strengthening the institution’s leadership and academic direction.

According to the official Synod announcement, signed by the Synod Media Communicator, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, Ven. Joseph B. Johgbo, PhD, has been appointed as the Provost of the College, while Ven. Garrick Nnanna has been named Registrar.

The Court also approved the composition of the College’s Governing Council, further consolidating its administrative framework.

The College Governing Council will be inaugurated on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

In a related development, the Bishops’ Council, also chaired by the Prelate/President of Synod, announced the appointment of two Bishops-elect: Ven. Simeon Olorka of Khana Diocese and Ven. Future C. Nwogu of Abia Diocese.

Notably, both Bishops-elect are students of the Triune College of Theology, underscoring the institution’s growing influence in ministerial formation and leadership within the Church.

Reacting to the development, the Students’ Representative of the College, Rev’d Canon Jerry L. Needam, JP, ACACN, issued a congratulatory message on behalf of the student body.

“On behalf of the Students of Triune College of Theology, I warmly congratulate the Pioneer Provost, Ven. Joseph B. Johngbo, PhD, and the Registrar, Ven. Nnanna Garrick, on their well-deserved appointments. Your leadership marks the beginning of a great and purposeful journey for the College, and we are confident that your service will inspire excellence, growth, and sound theological formation.

“We also joyfully congratulate two distinguished students of the College, Ven. Simeon Olorka and Ven. Future Nwogu, on their election by the Bishops’ Council as Bishops-elect. This remarkable milestone is a testament to your dedication, faithfulness, and commitment to God’s work. We are proud to be associated with you and celebrate this divine elevation.

“May God grant you wisdom, strength, and grace to excel in your respective callings.”

The appointments reflect the Synod’s continued commitment to strengthening theological education and ecclesiastical leadership across Christ Army Church Nigeria.