18 Parishes Abandon Ibiba Siri, Declare Loyalty To Prelate Abbey In Major Reconciliation Wave

A major shift has occurred within the Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN) as no fewer than 18 parishes from the Anam Diocese in Akwa Ibom Province have officially withdrawn their allegiance from Bishop Ibiba Siri and pledged full loyalty to the Prelate/President of Synod, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, GACACN.

The dramatic realignment unfolded on Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the First Quarter Synod Executive Council Meeting held at St. Gabriel Christ Army Church Nigeria, Ikot Oku Ubo Offort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Representing the bloc of returning parishes, Ven. Stephen Sunday Utung and Elder John Okon Udoukpong formally presented their position before the Synod, declaring their renewed commitment to the Akwa Ibom Province and the central leadership of the Church.

The representatives indicated that their Bishop-elect was unable to be physically present, but affirmed the collective decision of the parishes.

The delegation was officially received by the Prelate in what observers have described as a significant move toward restoring unity, stability, and order within the Church.

In a further indication of a widening reconciliation process, Bishop Umoh of Ikot-Ekpene/Calabar Diocese—following years of separation—also reached out to the Synod through emissaries. Rev’d Canon M. J. Akpan and Rev’d Kufre Peter delivered his message, signaling renewed engagement with the Church leadership.

After deliberations, the Prelate, through the emissaries, advised that Bishop Umoh should take the necessary steps toward full reintegration in the interest of peace, unity, and the overall well-being of the Church, particularly within the Ikot-Ekpene/Calabar Diocese.

These developments point to a significant turning point within the Christ Army Church Nigeria, as a growing wave of reconciliation, realignment, and strengthened central leadership continues to gain momentum.

E-signed:

Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN

Synod Media Communicator

Saturday, March 21, 2026