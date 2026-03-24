Fubara Hails Uma Ukpai For Contributions To Global Christian Evangelism

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (KSC), has paid glowing tributes to late gospel preacher, Rev (Dr) Uma Ukpai, applauding his great contributions to global evangelism and positive impacts on the Christian community in Nigeria and beyond.

The governor who spoke during a special Service of Songs in honour of the deceased cleric at the Royal House of Grace International Church in Port Harcourt said the late Dr Uma Ukpai lived a life of dedication to the service of God.

The Governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff Government House Port Harcourt, Barr Sunny Ewule, said the Rivers State Government was deeply appreciative of the immense contributions and sacrifices of the late preacher who brought the gospel to global limelights.

“We’re here to celebrate the life of God’s general who has sacrificed for all of us. He’s always in the limelights in religious affairs, his crusades were well known all over, he has touched lives every where.

“The Rivers State Government celebrate with his family and the entire Christian community over his life,” he said.

In his homily, Pastor Cletus Desmond of the Redemption Ministries extolled the good works of late Dr Uma Ukpai, stating that he served his generation meritoriously and urged other Christians to emulate the late minister of the gospel.

Earlier in his welcome address, the host and founder of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey had described late Dr Uma Ukpai as a great oracle of God.

He said the gathering was a moment of reflection, celebration and thanksgiving for a life wholly dedicated to the service of God Highlights of the event were praises and worship, goodwill messages and prayers for the bereaved families and the entire christian community.