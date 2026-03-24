RSG Commences Shoreline Protection In ONELGA

By Ngozi Anosike

In order to protect the community shorelines against unforseen dangers of flooding, the Rivers State Government has concluded arrangements for the construction of the 2.5Km shoreline and reclamation project for Ndoni-Oniukwu-Isiukwu, Ase-Azaga communities in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the State.

The State Commissioner for Works, Prof. Temple Nwofor disclosed this during his recent inspection of the project site in the area

Accompanied by Engineers and staff of the Ministry, he stated that he was at the project site as directed by the Executive Governor of the state, Sir, Siminilaiyi Fubara, to ascertain the logistics and other measures put in place by the contractor handling the project before the commencement of construction works at the site.

The Works Commissioner who hinted that the project is being handled by the China Harbour Construction Company said that the reclamation work is expected to be completed before the end of the year adding that soil tests and other Environmental Impact Assessment assessment (EIA) requirements for the project has been concluded.

He stressed the need to protect the community shorelines against unforseen dangers of flooding that may occur maintaining that flooding could endanger the environment in the communities if the shorelines are not properly protected.

Prof. Nwofor commended the Governor for his gracious disposition in awarding the project stating that it will be of maximum benefits to the communities in ONELGA. Meanwhile, the Works Commissioner and his team were received at the site by community leaders, Engineers both from the Ministry and China Harbour construction company.