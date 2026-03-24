Over 190,000 Nigerians Benefit From O.B. Lulu-Briggs Free Medical Missions

By Ken Asinobi

…As Beneficiaries Rain Prayers On Dr Sienye Lulu-Briggs

No fewer than 190,000 Nigerians have received free medical care through the sustained outreach of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, as it continues to expand access to healthcare for underserved communities across the Niger Delta.

Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Sienye Lulu-Briggs, disclosed this during the 45th Free Medical Mission held in Ogu, Ogu Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday.

The address, which was delivered on her behalf by a senior official, Mrs Ibiere Akpena, highlighted the Foundation’s two-decade-long commitment to bridging healthcare gaps in Nigeria.

She noted that since the inception of the programme in 2005, the Foundation has consistently provided life-saving services including surgeries, eye care, dental treatment, medications, counselling, deworming, and health education to communities that lack adequate medical facilities.

According to her, what began as a modest outreach at Abonnema General Hospital, where about 2,600 patients were treated, has grown into one of the Foundation’s flagship programmes, now reaching an average of over 4,500 beneficiaries per mission.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs emphasized that the intervention was driven by the stark realities of healthcare access in Nigeria, where a large percentage of citizens still pay for medical services out-of-pocket, often forcing families to delay treatment until conditions become critical.

“Too many families face not just illness, but the fear of what happens when there is nowhere to turn. In many cases, the difference between life and death lies in whether care can be afforded,” she stated.

The Foundation, she explained, has deliberately focused on rural and riverine communities across Akwa Ibom State, Bayelsa State, Cross River State, and Rivers State, where access to qualified medical personnel and essential medicines remains limited.

She further revealed that the 45th medical mission, which commenced on March 16 and will run through March 20, 2026, is part of ongoing efforts to deepen healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

Beyond direct treatment, the Foundation also supports primary healthcare centres through renovations and provision of equipment to ensure lasting impact.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs commended the Rivers State Ministry of Health and the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board for their collaboration, noting that partnerships remain critical to sustaining such large-scale interventions.

She also acknowledged the contributions of corporate partners and volunteers, including 77 medical and 32 non-medical personnel, whose dedication made the current mission possible.

Despite the achievements recorded, the Foundation maintained that the need for medical outreach remains high, with millions of Nigerians still lacking access to affordable healthcare services.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs therefore called on private sector organisations, development partners, and humanitarian groups to join forces with the Foundation to expand the reach of free medical missions and improve health outcomes nationwide.

She reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to continuing its intervention, stressing that access to quality healthcare should not be a privilege, but a basic right for all Nigerians.

Delivering a goodwill message at the occassion, the Coordinator of the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Dr. Omowumi Komolafe, commended the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its transformative healthcare initiatives across Rivers State and Nigeria, describing accessible healthcare as a fundamental human right critical to women’s empowerment.

She noted that the initiative aligns with AWLA’s mission of protecting and promoting the interests of women and children, while helping to build a just and equitable society.

Dr. Komolafe applauded the Foundation’s dedication to providing free medical services to women, children, and men in underserved communities, emphasizing that improved health access is key to economic empowerment and social justice.

She highlighted the intersection between healthcare and legal rights, stating that the Foundation’s work helps remove barriers that hinder vulnerable groups, and expressed AWLA’s readiness to collaborate by integrating legal aid into health interventions.

She also called for the sustainability of the initiative, noting its growing impact and the support it has inspired from local authorities, including the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council, while wishing the Foundation continued success in its humanitarian efforts.

A representative of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State Branch, Sotonye Kelechi Nwuzi, in her goodwill message, commended the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for organizing the program, describing the initiative as a vital intervention that improves access to quality healthcare for underserved and vulnerable communities.

Nwuzi noted that such programmes not only save lives but also restore dignity, hope, and inclusion for beneficiaries. She emphasized the strong link between healthcare and justice, stating that access to healthcare is a fundamental human right, particularly for women and children whom FIDA is committed to protecting.

She further praised the mission’s holistic approach, which includes medical consultations, surgical services, and health education, as a reflection of people-centered development.

Reaffirming FIDA’s support for similar initiatives, Nwuzi highlighted the organization’s ongoing partnership with the Foundation in providing pro bono legal services to vulnerable groups, recalling past collaborations that enabled free legal aid in local communities.

She congratulated the Foundation on its consistency and impact over the years, urged beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity, and expressed appreciation to the medical professionals and volunteers for their dedication to the success of the mission.

Messages of goodwill were also delivered by the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board; Nyemoni Awo Ogbo of Abonnema, and Prof. Ilanye Bell-Gam.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, beneficiaries of the medical outreach poured out heartfelt appreciation to the Foundation.

Among them, Mrs. Victoria Clement expressed profound relief and joy after successfully undergoing a complex surgery for a long-standing umbilical hernia that had plagued her for more than 15 years.

She recounted how the condition had grown significantly and required specialist attention, noting that even the attending doctor initially expressed concern before proceeding with the operation, which lasted several hours.

Clement, who said she was unaware of events immediately after the surgery due to its complexity, attributed her survival and recovery to divine intervention and the dedication of the medical team.

She praised the Foundation and its Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Sienye Lulu-Briggs, for giving her a new lease on life, offering prayers for continued blessings and support for the organization’s humanitarian efforts.

A retired police officer, DSP Gabriel expressed deep appreciation to the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation following a successful eye surgery at its 45th Free Medical Mission, describing the intervention as life-changing.

Speaking shortly after the procedure, Ipi said he had not experienced any pain since the surgery, noting that the care he received has brought him relief and renewed hope.

He commended the foundation for its commitment to assisting vulnerable Nigerians, particularly those unable to afford quality healthcare, and praised its efforts in addressing pressing medical challenges in underserved communities.

Mrs. Goodluck Adaku Ogan shared a heartfelt testimony following a successful surgery, expressing gratitude for what he described as a painless and life-changing experience.

The patient, who initially hesitated to participate in the programme, said the procedure was carried out swiftly and without discomfort, noting that he remained conscious throughout but felt no pain.

Now fully recovered and able to stand on his feet, he praised the foundation’s impact on underserved Nigerians and offered prayers for its leadership, asking for continued strength, longevity, and greater achievements for the team in their mission to transform lives through free healthcare services.

A beneficiary of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s 45th Free Medical Mission has recounted how timely medical intervention saved him from worsening health challenges after he suddenly developed pain while at work.

The patient said he was initially unaware of the outreach until his mother informed him about the free medical services, prompting him to visit the facility where doctors promptly attended to him and carried out necessary treatment.

Expressing gratitude, he said he is now strong and in good health, praising the foundation for its humanitarian efforts and praying for continued blessings upon its founders for bringing relief and hope to Nigerians in need.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 5,112 persons were successfully treated at the end of the 45th free medical mission by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation in Ogu, Rivers State, where 149 surgeries were performed over five days, underscoring persistent healthcare access gaps in underserved communities. Held from March 16 to 20, 2026, the outreach provided consultations, diagnostics, surgeries, and follow-up care, with women making up the majority of beneficiaries. The foundation’s chairman, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, emphasized the initiative’s importance in addressing barriers such as high medical costs that often prevent Nigerians from seeking timely care. Supported by 77 medical and 32 non-medical volunteers, the mission was widely praised by local authorities and stakeholders for its transformative impact, as the foundation continues to expand its reach, having served over 195,000 people through similar interventions across the Niger Delta.