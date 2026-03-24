AWLA, Lulu-Briggs Foundation Strengthen 9-Year Partnership on Women’s Rights, Health

By Ken Asinobi

The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Rivers State Branch, has reaffirmed its long-standing collaboration with the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, highlighting nearly a decade of joint efforts in advancing women’s rights, healthcare access, and social protection initiatives across the state.

The State Coordinator of AWLA, Dr. Omo Ume Komolake, made this known during an interview at the just concluded O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation 45th Free Medical Mission in Ogu, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Dr. Komolake described the partnership as a product of shared values and mutual commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.

She explained that the relationship, which began about eight to nine years ago, was built on a foundation of advocacy, sensitization, and community outreach, and has since grown into a strong alliance delivering tangible benefits to society.

According to her, AWLA, as a non-governmental organization, focuses on the protection and promotion of the rights of women and children through legal services, advocacy campaigns, and public sensitization programmes.

She noted that the synergy with the Lulu-Briggs Foundation has enhanced the association’s capacity to reach more beneficiaries, especially through integrated interventions that combine legal support with healthcare services.

One of the key highlights of the partnership, she said, is the provision of free legal services to widows, many of whom face discrimination and deprivation following the death of their spouses.

Through this collaboration, AWLA has been able to assist widows in securing their rights to inheritance, property, and the welfare of their children, ensuring they are not unjustly marginalized.

Dr. Komolake also emphasized that the partnership adopts a holistic approach by addressing broader societal issues such as gender-based violence, domestic abuse, and child protection.

She stressed the importance of including the boy child in advocacy efforts, noting that raising responsible and well-guided boys is crucial to building a society free from abuse and inequality.

She commended the Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its sustained commitment to humanitarian services, particularly its free medical missions which provide essential healthcare to underserved communities.

She noted that AWLA’s involvement in the initiative further reinforces the link between good health and the ability of women to effectively care for their families and contribute to society.

While encouraging women to take proactive steps towards maintaining their health, Dr. Komolake underscored the importance of self-care, describing it as fundamental to family stability and overall well-being.

She reiterated AWLA’s message that prioritizing health is key to fulfilling personal and societal responsibilities. The strengthened partnership between AWLA and the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation continues to stand as a model of effective collaboration between civil society organizations, demonstrating how sustained alliances can drive meaningful change in the areas of rights protection, healthcare delivery, and social justice.