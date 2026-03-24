Ogoni Peoples Assembly Demands Fair Share As Oil Resumption Debate Reopens

By Ken Asinobi

The Leader of the Ogoni People’s Assembly (OPA), Rev. William Probel, has called for a fair and equitable framework for the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, insisting that the Ogoni people must not be sidelined in decisions affecting their resources.

Speaking during a World Press Conference in Port Harcourt on Monday, Probel emphasized that any move to restart oil exploration must align with the long-standing demands captured in the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

According to him, the Ogoni people deserve a “taste” of the wealth generated from their land, stressing that economic justice must be central to ongoing discussions around oil resumption

“We must think about the economy of the nation, but also ensure that the Ogoni people have a meaningful stake in their own resources,” he said. “We cannot continue to feel marginalized while others benefit from similar opportunities.”

Probel noted that communities in other oil-producing areas are already enjoying the benefits of resource control, warning that continued exclusion of Ogoni people could deepen grievances in the region.

He reaffirmed the willingness of the OPA to engage constructively with the Federal Government but stressed that such engagement must guarantee fairness, inclusion, and respect for Ogoni rights.

“We are ready to work with the Federal Government, but the proper structures must be put in place to ensure that our people benefit from what belongs to them,” he added.

The renewed call comes amid growing national conversations around restarting oil production in Ogoniland, decades after operations were halted due to environmental concerns and community protests. Observers say the stance by the OPA signals a firm demand for resource control and equity, key issues that are likely to shape future negotiations between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government.