OPA Applauds Wike Over Appointments Of Ogoni Sons

By Ken Asinobi

…Reaffirms Ogoni’s Role As Nigeria’s ‘Golden Goose’ In Oil Economy

The Ogoni Peoples’ Assembly (OPA) has declared unwavering support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, affirming a strong political alliance while reiterating the strategic importance of Ogoni to Nigeria’s oil-driven economy.

In an open proclamation of gratitude and solidarity, the group stated, “We stand with you,” describing Wike as a leader whose political actions have restored Ogoni’s visibility and influence at the national level.

OPA emphasized that the Ogoni people remain guided by a tradition of loyalty and reciprocal trust, noting that “we are a people of memory and honor,” who value those that create opportunities for their advancement.

The Assembly praised Wike for facilitating the appointment of several Ogoni sons into key federal positions, saying the move reflects “a consistent recognition of the Ogoni people as the geese that bear the golden eggs of our national economy.”

Among those cited were Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, Chief Victor T. Giadom, Chief Kenneth Kobani, Professor Innocent Barikor, and Chief Marcus Nle-Eji—appointments

OPA described as both strategic and symbolic.

According to the group, “you have given our people a seat at the table of national significance,” adding that such inclusion marks a turning point in Ogoni’s participation in governance and policy-making.

Reinforcing its political stance, OPA invoked the “Nye-ndebaah” philosophy, explaining it as “love for love, support for support, and standing for those who stand for you.”

The Assembly stressed that this principle underpins its relationship with Wike and its readiness to remain a dependable ally.

The group also extended appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for endorsing the appointments, describing the gesture as “a definitive step toward healing in Ogoni land.”

OPA further expressed optimism that the development would rekindle economic activities in the region, noting that “this is a commitment to resuming sustainable economic and business activities in our region.”

Reaffirming its position, the Assembly concluded: “Ogoni is grateful for your trust… and we stand ready to walk this path of political restoration and national prosperity with you.”