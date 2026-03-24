Aleto Bridge Inspection: Umahi Warns Against Parking Heavy Vehicles On Road

By Dormene Mbea

Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, has raised fresh concerns over the damaging impact of parking heavy-duty vehicles on newly constructed roads, warning that the practice poses a serious threat to the durability of critical national infrastructure.

Umahi made this known during an inspection of the Aleto Bridge project in Rivers State on Saturday, March 21, 2026, where he expressed alarm at the increasing rate at which fuel tankers and other heavy vehicles are being stationed on completed sections of the road.

“Yesterday I was passing through this road, the entire road we have completed was totally blocked… not by moving vehicles but fuel tankers; they parked on the road,” the minister said.

He stressed that no road anywhere in the world is designed to withstand prolonged static pressure from heavy-duty vehicles, warning that such misuse could quickly destroy even the most modern infrastructure.

“No road project anywhere in the world is designed for static loads—they will destroy the road,” Umahi stated.

The minister described the development as unacceptable, especially considering the scale of investment committed to the project.

With the total cost exceeding ₦230 billion—₦156 billion for phase one and ₦83 billion for phase two—he questioned why such infrastructure should be allowed to deteriorate due to negligence.

“Is that what we should fold our hands and allow it to be destroyed?” he queried.

Despite the concerns, Umahi expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work being carried out by the contractor, RCC, describing the project as highly technical and well-executed.

“We are not owing RCC on this project… it is a very, very highly skilled and technical project and I’m very happy with the quality of work,” he said.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention in sustaining the project after funding from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ceased in August 2025.

“I want to thank RCC very highly and commend Mr President for his heart of love toward the Niger Delta,” Umahi added.

According to him, the President approved an alternative funding mechanism that ensured the continuation of the project without delays.

“We inherited this project from zero ground. It was the President that directed that we should redesign using concrete, and you can see the result,” he explained.

Umahi further described the Aleto Bridge project as a landmark engineering effort, incorporating modern concrete pavement technology, solar-powered street lighting, environmental landscaping, and reinforced structural features designed for long-term sustainability.

In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to human capital development, the minister disclosed plans to integrate young Nigerian engineers into the project under a mentorship programme championed by the President.

“We are making efforts on President Tinubu’s mentorship programme where young engineers will come and study what we’re doing here. They are our future leaders, and it is a technical project to behold,” he said.

Providing an update on the project timeline, Umahi revealed that one carriageway is expected to be completed before May 25, 2026, while the first phase of the project is scheduled for full completion by August 2026.

“They have promised me that before May 25th, one carriageway of this very innovative construction will be completed, and before August, the first phase of this project would have been totally completed,” he stated.

He also expressed confidence that the second phase, which includes multiple flyovers and bridges, would be delivered within the year.

The minister concluded by calling on Nigerians, particularly road users and transport operators, to take collective responsibility for protecting public infrastructure.

“Let us protect our own. The minister cannot be here and everywhere. The road is being done and it’s been perfectly done, but we have a duty to protect it,” Umahi urged.