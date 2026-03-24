Elele-Umudioga- Egbeda – Ubimini-Ikiri-Omoku Road To Be Commissioned, May 2026 – Gov Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared that the 33.5kilometre Elele- Umudioga – Egbeda –Ubimini- Ikiri – Omoku Road has reached ninety percent (90%) completion and will be ready for inauguration in May 2026.

Governor Fubara who made the announcement on Wednesday after inspecting the dual carriageway, traversing Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas, said the project will bring to an end years of travel hardship and insecurity along that road corridor.

He described the project as critical to unlocking the economic potentials of Omoku, popularly known as the “Gas City,” of Rivers State.

The road, Governor Fubara said, is not just a landmark achievement, but one of the signature projects of his administration, designed to expand the road network and enhance economic activities across the state..

“From my assessment, about 90 per cent of the job is already done, and what is remaining will be delivered before the end of April.

“I feel very happy because this is not just a road but a signature project of our administration. It is a road corridor that connects Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas,”he said.

The governor also highlighted the security implications of the project, recalling the history of criminal activities, including kidnappings and other vices along that route.

“For those who live and do business in Port Harcourt and Rivers State, you know this road used to be a death trap. Kidnappings and other crimes were common along this corridor.

“I think that with what we have done here today, those issues will be old stories.

It won’t occur anymore because security agencies can now easily access the place for any eventuality,” he said. The governor commended the contractor for the pace and quality of work done, particularly on the bridge across the river, and expressed optimism that the remaining jobs would be completed before the end of April, ahead of the formal inauguration.