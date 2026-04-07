Adeleye alade Assumes Office As NLNG’s MD/CEO

By Ken Asinobi

Adeleye Falade has officially assumed office as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG. He took up the role on Wednesday at the company’s Corporate Head Office in Port Harcourt, succeeding Philip Mshelbila, who was recently appointed Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Falade brings nearly three decades of experience in the global oil and gas industry, with extensive leadership exposure across the LNG and petroleum value chain.

Over the course of his career within the Shell Group, he has built a distinguished record across upstream and midstream operations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Russia, and Africa.

His professional expertise spans gas and petroleum operations, production optimisation, engineering, operational excellence, business improvement, and change management.

He has also held several senior technical and leadership roles within Shell and its affiliated companies, gaining broad exposure to complex operational environments, multinational joint ventures, and the management of diverse, multicultural teams.

Prior to his appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Falade served as Managing Director of Brunei LNG Sendirian Berhad, a position he assumed in April 2024. In that role, he led one of the world’s established LNG producers and oversaw strategic operational delivery within Brunei’s LNG sector.

Earlier in 2023, he was appointed Country Chair for Shell Namibia, where he provided strategic leadership for Shell’s operations and stakeholder engagement in the country.

Before taking on these international leadership assignments, Falade held key senior roles at NLNG. Between May 2019 and September 2023, he served as General Manager, Production, where he was responsible for ensuring production reliability, plant performance, and operational safety across NLNG’s world-class LNG facilities on Bonny Island.

Earlier in his career, he served as Operations Manager at NLNG from July 2015 to May 2018, overseeing plant operations and operational performance.

He later moved to the Netherlands as Regional Asset Management System (AMS) Implementation Manager at Shell in The Hague between May 2018 and April 2019. In that role, he led the deployment of asset management systems aimed at improving operational efficiency and reliability across Shell’s global assets.

Falade has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering at the University of Ibadan. He also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom, further strengthening his strategic and leadership capabilities in the global energy sector.

Falade is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) and a registered member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). He is also a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Falade assumes leadership of NLNG at a pivotal time for the company and the global LNG industry. The company recently secured long-term Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs) with six third-party suppliers to strengthen feedgas supply to its Bonny Island trains. This comes as the Train 7 expansion project nears completion, a development expected to significantly boost NLNG’s production capacity and reinforce Nigeria’s position in the global LNG market. Fadale joins a fully Nigerian management team at NLNG, demonstrating the company’s sustained commitment to developing indigenous leadership and strengthening local capacity within the organisation.