Engr. Godwin Uzoma Emerges APU National Chairman In Landslide Victory

A new chapter has begun for the Amuzi Progressives Union (APU) following the election of a fresh leadership to steer the affairs of the union for the next four years.

The keenly contested election, held on Saturday at the APU Hall in Amuzi-Dim-na-Nume Isi, Nwangele Local Government Area, drew an impressive turnout of members, reflecting the growing interest in the union’s leadership and future direction.

At the end of the exercise, Engr Godwin Uzoma, a Port Harcourt-based electrical engineer, secured a resounding victory over his opponent, Mr. Raymond Azubuike. Uzoma polled 91 votes to defeat Azubuike, who garnered 10 votes.

The atmosphere inside the packed hall turned electric as the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. Leonard Esowune officially announced the results.

Cheers, applause, and jubilant chants filled the venue as supporters celebrated what many described as a clear mandate and a decisive win.

In his acceptance speech, Uzoma expressed gratitude to members for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to lead with transparency, unity, and a renewed commitment to the development of Amuzi.

“This victory is not mine alone but belongs to every member of APU. Together, we will build a stronger, more united union that prioritizes the welfare of our people and the progress of our community,” he said.

Uzoma paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, Chief Obinna Otuonye, commending his administration for delivering critical infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and electricity across the community.

He assured members that his leadership would not only consolidate on these gains but also ensure their proper maintenance.

He further pledged to prioritize the welfare of elderly citizens, noting that the aged population remains a vital part of the community that deserves care, dignity, and consistent support.

Addressing reporters shortly after the election, the outgoing National Chairman, Chief Obinna Otuonye, congratulated the new leadership and urged them to remain inclusive in their governance.

He charged them to carry all members along in decision-making processes to sustain unity and progress in the union.

Also speaking, a respected community leader, Chief Aloma Alimnu (Omekaodimma I of Dim-na-Nume), described the emergence of the new leadership as “a reflection of the collective will of the people and a strong signal that Amuzi is ready to move forward with renewed purpose.”

He expressed confidence that the team would deliver on its promises and strengthen the bonds of unity in the community.

Others who were elected into the new executive include Ugochukwu Nwosu (Vice Chairman), Ugochukwu Azubuike (Secretary), Harry Alimnu (Financial Secretary), Chibuike Otuonye (Treasurer), and three Provosts led by

The election, widely described by observers as peaceful, transparent, and well-organized, marks a significant milestone for the APU as it looks to reposition itself for greater impact in the coming years. Members who spoke after the exercise expressed optimism that the new leadership would usher in reforms, strengthen unity, and drive meaningful development initiatives across Amuzi.