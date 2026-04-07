Biiranee Memorial Foundation Donates Borehole To Eemii Luuyor Zaakpon Community

Residents of Eemii Luuyor Zaakpon Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have received a major relief following the donation and commissioning of a borehole water supply project by the Biiranee Memorial Foundation.

The project, which was constructed by Brightins Nigeria Limited, was officially blessed and commissioned on Sunday, April 5, 2026, by Rev. Father Collins B. Menegbo amid jubilation from members of the host community.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Managing Director of the Biiranee Memorial Foundation, Dr. Samuel Penu, said the intervention was aimed at improving the quality of life of the people through the provision of safe and clean water.

According to him, the initiative became necessary due to the alarming level of pollution affecting local sources of water, including streams, rivers and wells, as a result of soot and harmful chemicals linked to the prolonged environmental degradation caused by oil pollution in Ogoniland.

Dr. Penu noted that records from the foundation’s free health centre in Zaakpon indicated that a significant number of patients had been treated for typhoid fever and bacterial infections, conditions he said were largely traceable to contaminated water sources.

He explained that the foundation decided to address the challenge directly by providing a reliable source of clean water for the people.

“The provision of this basic amenity is to make life better for our people. Most of the water sources available to the community have been badly contaminated.

Today, we have taken a bold step to tackle one of the root causes of recurring illnesses by providing safe water,” he said.

He further urged members of the benefiting community to take ownership of the project and protect it against vandalism, stressing that its sustainability depends largely on the collective responsibility of the people.

Dr. Penu particularly emphasized the importance of the borehole to elderly residents and patients who previously had to travel long distances to fetch water from streams and rivers or spend scarce resources buying water.

Reacting to the development on behalf of the community, Mr. Epsi expressed profound appreciation to the Biiranee Memorial Foundation for what he described as an impactful and life-changing intervention.

He said the borehole represented more than a water facility, describing it as a source of health, hope and renewed confidence for the future of the community.

“This borehole means access to clean water, health and hope for our people. It is more than just a well; it is a lifeline. Your kindness shows that you truly care about our well-being and our future,” he said.

Mr. Epsi added that the community would remain grateful for the foundation’s generosity and commitment to improving lives, noting that the project would have a lasting impact on residents.

He also prayed that the gesture would inspire other individuals and organizations to support communities facing similar challenges. The commissioning ceremony attracted community leaders, residents, church members and representatives of the foundation, who all commended the intervention as a timely response to the pressing water needs of the people.