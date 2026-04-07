Finima Monarch Visits Opobo To Commiserate With Kinsfolk

The Amadabo of Finima, His Royal Highness Aseme Alabo Engr. Dr. Dagogo Lambert Brown, Kongo XVII, on Saturday, April 4, 2026, led a high-powered delegation on a condolence visit to Opobo Kingdom, marking a significant moment in the enduring relationship between the two communities.

Accompanied by the revered Council of Alapu, the Finima monarch was received by Alabo Edwin Adonye Cockeye Brown, Chief and Head of the Cockeye Brown War Canoe House (Kala Omuso), anchoring on a shared cultural heritage and longstanding historical ties that bind both kingdoms.

During the visit, Alabo Edwin Adonye Cockeye Brown formally led the Amadabo-in-Council to extend heartfelt condolences to the newly elected Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, His Majesty King-Elect Charles Douglas Mac-Pepple Jaja (Jeki VI), as well as the Council of Alapu of Opobo Kingdom on the transition ofHis Royal Majesty, King (Dr.) Dandison Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom.

The atmosphere was one of reverence and cultural pride, as both parties exchanged courtesies deeply rooted in tradition, symbolizing respect for ancestral lineage and the continuity of leadership structures.

The visit, which is not only historic, serves as a reaffirmation of the age-old alliance between Finima and Opobo, which has spanned generations through shared ancestry, trade, and cultural practices.

Speaking during the engagement, members of the delegation emphasized the importance of sustaining peaceful coexistence and strengthening inter-community relationships, especially in a time when cultural identity and unity remain vital to regional development.

In his speech, King-Elect Charles Douglas Mac-Pepple Jaja (Jeki VI), acknowledged and deeply appreciated the condolence visit.

According to him, such a gesture not only comforts the throne and the people but also reinforces the enduring bonds of kinship, shared heritage, and mutual respect that have long existed between Opobo and Finima. The King-elect assured of Opobo Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to nurturing this historic relationship and advancing mutual interests for the benefit of both kingdoms.