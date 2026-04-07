FCE(T) Omoku Holds Matriculation Ceremony, Friday April 10

This year’s matriculation ceremony for fresh students of the Federal College of Education (Technical)Omoku Rivers state for the 2025/2026 academic year holds on Friday 10th April, 2026.

According to a press statement issued by the Public Relation Officers of the college, Prince Charles Amadike-Otoboh, this year’s matriculation ceremony is special and so historic as the Degree matriculants are the first set of degree students of the college following the implementation of the dual mandate policy introduced by the federal government empowering some qualified colleges of Education to Award both the (NCE) and Degree Qualifications.

The 2026 matriculation ceremony is for the Degree, Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) as well as both the NCE Regular and Part-time students.

The ceremony which will take place at the college Convocation arena (Campus 1) will be presided over by the Acting provost of the Institution, Dr. Ndu Nwamadike Felix Amadike and it will start exactly by 10AM. Activities lined up for the ceremony include orientation programmes for the fresh Degree, PDE and NCE students, matriculation lecture Guided tour of the college facilities by the fresh students, Novelty football match among others.