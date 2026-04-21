Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Arrest Three Suspects In Rivers

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Rivers State Police Command has rescued a kidnapping victim and arrested three suspects in a recent operation in the state.

Police spokesperson ASP Blessing Agabe said the arrests followed the earlier abduction of Chukwudi Emmanuel, a Lagos resident who was kidnapped on February 17, 2026, in Etche Local Government Area.

Acting on intelligence, operatives based in Emohua carried out the operation on April 14, arresting 38-year-old Chinedu Okoro, 32-year-old Okwudiri Njoku, and 25-year-old Onyema Sunday.

According to the police, the suspects specialize in luring victims through social media by using photos of well-known personalities to gain their targets’ trust.

They were apprehended while attempting to kidnap another victim, Chisom Nwaokolo George, who had been invited from Anambra State under the pretense of an interior decoration job offer.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to several other kidnapping operations, including the abduction of Jennifer Nnaji from Enugu State on March 1, 2026, and another victim, Lekan Ayodele, from Lagos State.

An operational motorcycle believed to have been used in their activities was also recovered.

Efforts are ongoing to track down the gang leader and other fleeing members.

Meanwhile, a security expert, retired Commodore Promise Dappah, has expressed doubts over claims that those who attacked the IPPO community in Ikwerre Local Government Area were terrorists.

Speaking with journalists, Dappah noted that the pattern of the attack differs from typical terrorist operations, which are usually more coordinated and deadly.

“Nobody can confirm that to say terrorists have entered or not. We have many militant and cult groups. When you talk about terrorists, we know their pattern of operation.

I cannot confidently say there are terrorists in Rivers State. Even if such incidents occur, I cannot firmly conclude that.

Their pattern is usually different, and they often announce themselves with very strong actions. So, I am not sure those who attacked Ikwerre LGA were terrorists,” he said.

Dappah also warned that unless the government establishes a comprehensive security system to protect citizens, the country will continue to face insecurity. He added that deploying police personnel to the IPPO community alone will not solve the problem.