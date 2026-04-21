PCRC Marks 42yrs Anniversary In Rivers

The Police Community Relations Committee, Rivers State Police Command, on Monday marked its 42nd anniversary in Port Harcourt with a call for sustained collaboration between residents and the police to tackle crime and build a safer society for businesses and economic activities to thrive.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the Rivers’ PCRC led by it’s Chairman, Dr. Voke Emore staged a solidarity walk from the Police Officers Mess at Old GRA, Port Harcourt, to the Police Headquarters on Moscow Road, where they were received by CP Adepoju and members of his management team.

The Commercial Drivers Welfare Association (C.D.E.A), Bikers Association, and the Youth Wing of the PCRC also participated in the walk.

Addressing journalists, the State PCRC Chairman, Dr. Voke Emore, said the committee remains committed to bridging the gap between the police and the community.

“We are very excited as PCRC is 42. As at today, the IGP has declared that the Rivers Command is the best PCRC in the country.

“He has worked here and he enjoyed the support from PCRC as we try to encourage the community to partner with the CP and the police.

We will keep doing that because that is our primary responsibility, to build a better relationship between the police and the community.”

Dr. Emore noted that while crime has reduced significantly in the state, kidnapping is “trying to raise its head again.”

He stressed that timely information from the public is critical to policing, saying “Without information the police will not be able to tackle these crimes.

Because the criminals also advance in their technique. We at the community must also give timely information to the police, so that these crimes can be reduced to ground zero. The main goal is to have a safer community for business to thrive,” Emore said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the PCRC for its role in community policing, stating that the police cannot tell their story without the committee.

“IGP said PCRC Rivers is the best in the country. For everywhere I have worked too, I have not seen PCRC like Rivers State,” Adepoju said.

“You have painted us in good light in the face of the community. I also like the idea of you also touch lighting our people when they are doing bad things, for us to be able to correct them. It shows you are a team player and we are all working together.”

CP Adepoju disclosed that the Inspector General of Police has instituted a new tactical team called the Violent Crime Response Unit, which will include members of the community and the PCRC.

He urged the committee to continue serving as a watchdog and to help identify officers engaged in wrongdoing.

“The IGP is trying all he could to make sure the police will change the narrative.

Those ones who want to spoil the image of the police will be shown the way out. We cannot do it without your support,” he added. The committee distributed food packs to police officers at the command headquarters to mark the celebration.