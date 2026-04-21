Security Is Everyone’s Responsibility  – Obinwanne

By Ken Asinobi

The Amuzi Dim-na-Nume Isu unit commander of the Imo State Homeland Security outfit, Mr. Obinwanne Esowune, has called on residents to support efforts aimed at keeping the community safe, saying security should not be left to security agencies alone.

Obinwanne, whose unit was inaugurated by the Imo State Government in January 2026, said the Homeland Security outfit was created to protect lives and property in Amuzi Dim-na-Nume Isu and neighboring communities in Nwangele Local Government Area, and to assist conventional security agencies in fighting crime.

According to him, before the security outfit was established, the community faced serious problems such as theft and other criminal acts that made life difficult for residents.

He said since the team began operations, there has been relative peace and improved safety across the community, adding that people now move freely and sleep without fear.

“Our primary duty is to protect lives and property, maintain law and order, and support the police and other security agencies in tackling crime,” he said.

Obinwanne explained that members of the outfit are licensed to carry arms and work strictly within the law.

He added that they received proper paramilitary training from recognized security agencies on the use of firearms and intelligence gathering.

He said the training helped them develop discipline, professionalism, and the right skills needed to carry out security duties responsibly.

“Our work includes regular patrols, watching crime-prone areas, monitoring suspicious movements, responding to distress calls, and arresting suspects involved in criminal activities,” he said.

He stressed that whenever suspects are arrested, they are immediately handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution, noting that the outfit does not support jungle justice.

“We do not take the law into our own hands. We hand over suspects to the police because justice must follow the right process,” he said.

The commander also said the outfit works closely with community leaders, youth groups, vigilante members, and law enforcement agencies to ensure quick sharing of useful information and faster response to threats.

He noted that this cooperation has helped to build trust between residents and the security team, while also restoring confidence among farmers, traders, business owners, and families.

“People can now go about their daily activities with less fear.

Farmers can return to their farms, traders can do business peacefully, and families can sleep with both eyes closed,” he said.

Obinwanne said the mission of the Homeland Security outfit is to maintain peace, protect innocent people, and help the community grow in stability and development.

He urged residents to always report suspicious movements and support security efforts in any way they can.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility. We remain committed to serving our people with integrity, courage, and dedication,” he said.

The Imo State Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, established by Governor Hope Uzodimma, manages local security through community-based vigilante groups. It focuses on intelligence gathering and crime prevention across 27 local government areas, with over 7,000 trained operatives complementing federal security agencies to improve grassroots security.