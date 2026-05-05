Labour Party Charges N50m For Presidential Forms, Sets Date For Primaries

The Labour Party has released its timetable and schedule of activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, disclosing key dates and fees for aspirants across all elective positions.

According to the released timetable, the House of Assembly and governorship primaries will take place on May 27, 2026, while the National Assembly and presidential primaries are scheduled for May 29, 2026.

The details were contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa.

He explained that the timetable was issued “in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Conduct of 2027 Elections.”

According to the party, the sale of nomination forms for all elective offices shall commence on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, and end on Monday, May 16, 2026, while submission of completed forms begins on Tuesday, May 17, and ends on Wednesday, May 18, 2026.

The LP announced that the screening for aspirants for the House of Assembly and governorship will hold on May 20, 2026, while those for the National Assembly and presidential categories are scheduled for May 22, 2026.

It added that the publication of screening results would take place on May 23, 2026.

On the appeals process, the statement noted that House of Assembly and governorship appeals would be heard on May 24, 2026, while National Assembly and Presidential appeals are slated for May 25, 2026.

This will be followed by the publication of the final list of cleared aspirants on May 26, 2026.

Nomination Fees

The Labour Party set the fee for House of Assembly aspirants at ₦3 million, broken down as ₦1 million for the expression of interest form and ₦2 million for the nomination form.

House of Representatives aspirants will pay ₦5 million, while Senate aspirants are required to pay ₦10 million in total.

For governorship aspirants, the party fixed the total cost at ₦25 million, comprising ₦5 million for the expression of interest form and ₦20 million for the nomination form, noting that Alex Otti “shall be presented the form for free by the NWC”.

Presidential aspirants are expected to pay a total of ₦50 million, broken down into ₦10 million for the expression of interest Form and ₦40 million for the nomination form.

Concessions

The party narrated that it had approved concessions for certain categories of aspirants.

Specifically, Asogwa noted that the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, will receive both his expression of interest and nomination forms free of charge, in recognition of his performance in office and contributions to the party’s image.

“Female, people living with disabilities, and youth (25–30 years) aspirants shall only be required to pay for the expression of interest forms for all categories of positions,” the statement said, adding that the move aligns with its motto of “Equal Opportunity and Social Justice.

“Please note that Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, will receive both his expression of interest and nomination forms free of charge, in recognition of his performance in office and contributions to the party’s image,” Asogwa stated.

The party, however, urged prospective aspirants who were not yet members to register ahead of the primaries.

“The Labour Party urges all prospective aspirants for the 2027 elections who are yet to register with the party to take advantage of the ongoing membership e-registration and register before midnight of Monday, May 4, 2026,” it stated.