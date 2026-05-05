Hope Rises For Vulnerable Nigerians As Jerry Eze Foundation Launches Grant Scheme

By Hopejane Uzor

The Jerry Eze Foundation has unveiled a new grant initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable individuals and small-scale entrepreneurs across Nigeria, in a move designed to alleviate economic hardship and promote grassroots development.

The foundation, founded by popular pastor Jerry Eze of the Streams of Joy International, said the intervention would provide financial assistance to selected beneficiaries to help stabilize livelihoods and encourage self-reliance.

Speaking at the official launch, representatives of the foundation noted that the grant scheme targets widows, unemployed youths, and small business owners struggling to stay afloat amid rising economic challenges.

According to the organisers, beneficiaries will receive direct financial support to either start or expand small businesses, with a focus on sustainability and community impact.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to touching lives and restoring hope,” a spokesperson for the foundation said, adding that the programme aligns with its broader humanitarian mission.

The announcement has generated widespread interest, particularly among young entrepreneurs and low-income earners seeking support to navigate Nigeria’s tough economic climate.

The foundation disclosed that applications for the grant would be open nationwide, with a structured screening process to ensure that only qualified and genuinely needy applicants benefit from the scheme.

Prospective beneficiaries are expected to submit basic business plans or personal statements outlining how the funds will be utilized. Shortlisted applicants may also undergo verification to confirm eligibility.

Officials noted that priority would be given to applicants with viable business ideas capable of creating ripple effects within their communities.

To ensure transparency and effectiveness, the Jerry Eze Foundation said it has put in place monitoring mechanisms to track how the funds are used.

Beneficiaries will be required to provide periodic updates on their progress, while the foundation may conduct follow-up visits to assess impact and offer guidance where necessary.

Development experts have commended the inclusion of accountability measures, noting that proper monitoring is key to the success of grant-based interventions.

Some early beneficiaries who spoke at the event expressed gratitude, describing the intervention as timely and life-changing.

“I have been struggling to keep my small business running. This support will help me restock and grow again,” one beneficiary said.

Civil society observers say the initiative underscores the increasing role of non-governmental and faith-based organisations in addressing socio-economic challenges.

They noted that such programmes not only provide immediate relief but also empower individuals to become economically independent.

The foundation has called on corporate organisations, philanthropists, and well-meaning Nigerians to partner with it in expanding the reach of the initiative.

According to its leadership, collaboration will enable the programme to impact more lives and scale up support across underserved communities.

As the programme rolls out nationwide, the Jerry Eze Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its outreach and sustaining the grant scheme over the long term.

Stakeholders say the success of the initiative will depend largely on consistent funding, transparency, and the ability of beneficiaries to translate the support into tangible economic gains. With growing interest and participation, the grant scheme is expected to play a significant role in boosting small businesses and offering renewed hope to many Nigerians facing economic uncertainty.