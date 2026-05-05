Ogoni Clean-Up Set To Become Niger Delta Model – HYPREP

By Ken Asinobi

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) says the ongoing Ogoni clean-up could serve as a model for tackling oil pollution across the Niger Delta.

The Project Coordinator, Professor Barini Zabby, made this known during a media get-together in Port Harcourt on Saturday. He said the work done so far in Ogoniland has laid a strong foundation that other polluted areas can learn from.

Zabby explained that despite early doubts and distrust, the project has made steady progress in the past three years.

According to him, remediation of polluted sites has increased, while mangrove restoration is also gaining speed.

He added that HYPREP is not only cleaning the environment but also supporting people in host communities through training, skills development and livelihood programmes.

Describing the clean-up as complex, Zabbey stressed that cooperation among all stakeholders remains key to success.

The Project Coordinator also praised journalists for their balanced reporting, noting that accurate information has helped build public trust in the project.

He expressed confidence that with sustained effort and collaboration, the Ogoni experience will guide similar clean-up efforts across the region.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State, Comrade Paul Nsaneh Bazia called for openness and transparency in project communication

He congratulated the hosts on the third anniversary of his administration and commended the mangrove restoration projects, noting journalists’ visits revealed large-scale environmental work.

The NUJ Chairman advised the agency to allow access to avoid negative press and stressed development journalism, while cautioning that media will also report shortcomings.

Bazia thanked organizers for the informal engagement and dialogue.

Also speaking, General Manager of Super FM, Segun Owolabi, thanked organizers and the Project Coordinator, appreciating the opportunity to speak and recognizing colleagues and press officials.

He recalled past interviews with notable figures, praised Ogoni remediation efforts, inclusiveness and over 7,000 jobs created by HYPREP.

While noting international-standard sites, Owolabi highlighted funding challenges and need for support in the sector also.

In his speech, popular rights activist, Christian Lekia commended media practitioners in Port Harcourt for supporting civil society and development initiatives.

He described journalists as strategic partners in promoting transparency and accountability.

He said the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project initially faced skepticism but gained trust through stakeholder engagement.

Lekia called for sustained funding and unity, noting his social impact recognition and Niger Delta hope growth.

In his vote of thanks, the Head of Communications in HYPREP, Dr Enuolare Mba-Nwigoh, commended the Project Coordinator for making the Ogoni cleanup programme media-friendly and effective.

He praised journalists for supporting environmental reporting, noting the project’s high public interest and need for constant communication.

He acknowledged concerns of information overload but stressed continued transparency and announced plans for environmental reporting training for correspondents, noting that the coordinator reviews media reports closely.

Dr. Nwigoh thanked partners and congratulated the coordinator on his third anniversary in office.

No less than 50 journalists attended the event which witnessed a thrilling reggae entertainment by Businessday correspondent, Pius Dukor.