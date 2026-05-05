Workers Day: Gov. Fubara Gives Kudos To Rivers Workers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commended workers in the State for their resilience, dedication, and invaluable contributions to development in the State.

Governor Fubara made this commendation during the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, the Governor noted that Workers’ Day, which originated from the struggle for an eight-hour workday in the United States, has evolved into a global event recognizing the contributions of workers to national growth and development.

Governor Fubara, who described workers as the backbone of sustainable development, stressed that no society can thrive without their efforts, and commended Rivers workers for their loyalty and commitment.

According to him, workers play vital roles across key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and industry.

He added that their contributions have enhanced access to quality education and healthcare, supported job creation, and stimulated economic activities across the State.

While acknowledging the economic challenges faced by many workers, including the rising cost of living, Governor Fubara assured that the Government remains committed to implementing policies that will enhance workers’ welfare and overall well-being.

The State Chief Executive recognized the bold and daring economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which he said have stabilized the economy, enhanced foreign exchange liquidity, lowered inflation, and achieved significant growth in the nation’s gross domestic product.

He noted that, in addition to raising the minimum wage, the President recently approved new welfare incentives for federal civil servants.

“Our economy is on an unstoppable positive path under our President, and it can only improve further for the nation and everyone. Let us continue supporting the policies and programmes of Mr President” The Governor stressed.

The State Chief Executive also highlighted the importance of workers in revenue generation and governance, noting that taxes paid by workers enable Government to provide security and essential social services.

He reaffirmed the State Government’s recognition of labour as a critical partner in achieving its development blueprint, appreciating workers’ daily contributions to building a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Rivers State.

Governor Fubara further urged organized labour to use the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to the progress of the State, while continuing to advocate for democracy, social justice, and improved welfare for workers.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to workers for their service to the State and the nation, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their contributions to development.

In his address, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his steadfastness, genuine commitment, and passion for workers in Rivers State.

He highlighted key achievements of the administration, including the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act, the renovation of the State Secretariat, the reopening of the Rivers State Transport Company (RTC), and the consistent payment of end-of-year bonuses to public workers.

Comrade Agwanwor noted that workers, as drivers of productivity, understand the challenges involved in building a prosperous Rivers State, stressing that they are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the State. “We have resolved not to continue complaining and lamenting while challenges persist. Instead, we must take the initiative, step out of relative obscurity, and rediscover the mission and destiny of our dear state.” He added.