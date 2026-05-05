Obi Speaks After Joining NDC

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, said he is not desperate to become Nigeria’s President, Vice President or Senate President, as he called for unity within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Obi made the remarks on Sunday shortly after he and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, received membership cards of the party.

Addressing party members, the former Labour Party presidential candidate warned against internal disputes and litigation, noting that court battles could weaken the party’s chances of emerging as a credible political force.

“Please let there be no litigation. Party members, please don’t go to court.

We want to build a party, we are not lawyers,” he said, while also appealing to the judiciary to expedite political cases.

Mr Obi stressed the need for unity and discipline, urging members to avoid actions capable of destabilising the party at a critical stage of its development.

He said the NDC must focus on building strong institutions and offering Nigerians a viable political alternative.

“We want to build a country where a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody,” he added.

The development followed a closed-door meeting involving Mr Obi, Mr Kwankwaso and key NDC leaders at the Abuja residence of Seriake Dickson, a former Bayelsa State governor and national leader of the party.

The meeting, held in Guzape, is believed to be part of ongoing consultations aimed at strengthening opposition alliances ahead of 2027.

Mr Obi recently joined the NDC after exiting the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing internal crises, persistent legal disputes and what he described as a toxic political environment.

Despite shifting political alignments, Mr Obi maintained that his actions are guided by national interest rather than personal ambition. “I am not desperate to be President, Vice President or Senate President. I am desperate to see a Nigeria where people can live in dignity, without hunger, fear, or displacement,” he said.