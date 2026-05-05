Opposition In Disarray As ADC Ticket Battle Breaks Coalition Apart

Hope of a united opposition front ahead of the 2027 general elections has suffered a major setback following the collapse of a coalition formed under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as top political figures split over disputes concerning the presidential ticket.

The alliance, which was positioned to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), reportedly broke down after months of internal disagreement and leadership tussles.

Key political actors involved in the formation of the coalition in March 2025 included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, and former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu.

The bloc later adopted the ADC as its electoral platform in July 2025, with additional figures such as Rauf Aregbesola and Abubakar Malami joining. Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso also aligned with the coalition at a later stage, alongside supporters from his political camp.

However, the alliance began to unravel over disputes regarding zoning and the selection of a presidential candidate, with disagreements reportedly intensifying between the camps of Atiku Abubakar and other aspirants, including former Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.

Leadership Crisis Deepens ADC Division

The crisis within the ADC worsened after internal leadership changes triggered a legal battle. Party founder Ralph Nwosu had earlier dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC), paving the way for an interim leadership led by David Mark.

This move was contested by a faction led by Nafiu Bala, a deputy national chairman, who insisted he remained in office and declared himself national chairman, escalating the dispute into court.

The matter eventually progressed through the Federal High Court in Abuja and the Court of Appeal, before reaching the Supreme Court, which in April 2026 restored David Mark’s leadership role but sent parts of the case back to the trial court for further proceedings.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also at a point suspended recognition of the Mark-led faction during the dispute.

Ticket Battle Sparks Exit of Key Figures

The coalition’s collapse was further accelerated by disagreement over zoning of the presidential ticket. While Atiku’s camp reportedly pushed for the ticket, Obi’s supporters insisted it should remain in the South, arguing he was better positioned.

The inability to reach consensus led to the breakdown of negotiations after weeks of deadlock, prompting several high-profile exits from the coalition.

In recent developments, Obi and Kwankwaso were reported to have obtained membership cards of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), effectively signalling their departure from the ADC-led coalition. Several lawmakers and political actors have also begun defecting to other parties amid the crisis.

Allegations of External Influence

Reacting to the crisis, an ADC chieftain in Benue State, Dr Shiminenge Damna, alleged that the ruling APC deliberately encouraged divisions within the opposition to weaken its electoral strength.

He claimed the fragmentation of the coalition could lead to a repeat of the divided opposition vote seen in the 2023 elections. As political realignments continue, analysts say the collapse of the coalition marks a significant setback for opposition unity ahead of 2027, with more defections expected in the coming weeks.