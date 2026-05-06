Politics

BREAKING: I Have Not Endorsed Any Governorship Candidate — Wike

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By Jerry Needam

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has flatly denied endorsing any candidate for the Rivers State governorship, dismissing widespread claims linking him to key aspirants.

Speaking during a live media chat aired on major television stations across Nigeria, Wike made it unequivocally clear that he has not endorsed Rep. O. K. Chinda, Dr. Dakorinama George-Kelly, or any other contender for the 2027 race.

“I have not endorsed anyone,” Wike said, describing the reports as false and misleading.

The former Rivers State governor stressed that any endorsement decision would follow due consultation with critical stakeholders, particularly leaders of the Ijaw ethnic group, and not be made unilaterally.

He maintained that until such engagements take place, any claim of endorsement is premature and without foundation.

Wike’s position delivers a direct blow to political actors seeking to capitalise on his perceived backing, effectively shutting down speculation and resetting the political equation in Rivers State.

With this firm stance, the FCT Minister has signalled that consultations, consensus, and strategic alignment—not premature declarations—will shape the path to the next governorship election.

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