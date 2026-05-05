Atiku Unveils Agenda For U.S. Trip

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has outlined a stark agenda ahead of his planned visit to the United States, warning that Nigeria is grappling with a deepening crisis of insecurity, economic hardship, and governance failure.

In a press statement dated May 3, 2026, and signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said his engagements with policy and institutional stakeholders in the U.S. would focus on what he described as the “alarming deterioration” of conditions in the country.

Nigeria is facing a full-blown internal crisis, one that can no longer be downplayed, politicized, or explained away, the statement read.

He pointed to escalating violence across multiple regions, including the North-West, North-East, and Middle Belt, as well as the spread of kidnapping nationwide.

“From the ravaging violence in the North-West and North-East, to the persistent bloodshed in the Middle Belt, and the growing spread of kidnapping and criminality across the country, Atiku warns that the Nigerian state is steadily losing its grip on its most fundamental responsibility: the protection of lives and property,” the statement added.

According to him, the crisis has evolved into a pattern of systemic failure, with communities under siege and citizens left vulnerable.

“Communities are being overrun, livelihoods destroyed, and citizens abandoned to their fate. He argues that any government that cannot guarantee basic security forfeits the moral basis of its mandate.”

On the economy, Atiku described the situation as both severe and avoidable, citing inflation, currency depreciation, and declining purchasing power.

“In his words, Nigerians are not just tired, they are being stretched to the limits of endurance,” the statement noted.

He also raised concerns about weakening democratic institutions and declining public trust in governance and the electoral process, warning of potential consequences as the country approaches another election cycle.

“As the country moves toward another election cycle, he insists that any attempt to undermine transparency or manipulate outcomes will carry serious consequences for both unity and legitimacy.”

Responding to criticism over his planned international engagement, Atiku defended the move, insisting it was not unpatriotic.

“Telling the truth about Nigeria is not unpatriotic,” he said, rejecting claims that engaging foreign stakeholders amounts to inviting external interference.

“He maintains that the world already sees what is happening; the real question is whether Nigerian leaders are prepared to confront it honestly.”

Atiku emphasised that while Nigeria’s leadership choices remain solely in the hands of its citizens, global partners have a legitimate interest in the country’s stability and democratic health.

He urged the current administration to act decisively.

“Power is not an entitlement but a responsibility, and Nigerians expect results, not explanations,” he said, calling for an urgent reset of priorities to restore public confidence and address insecurity and economic decline.

Addressing citizens directly, Atiku called for vigilance and active civic engagement.

“No nation survives in silence,” he warned, urging Nigerians to remain steadfast in demanding accountability.

He concluded that the country stands at a defining moment.

“The choice… is between confronting hard truths now or allowing the country to drift further into instability. For him, the moment demands courage, honesty, and decisive leadership, anything less would be a disservice to the nation and its future.”