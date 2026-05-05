Establish A Disability Commission, Group Urges Rivers State Government

Stakeholders have called on Rivers State House of Assembly to enact a disability rights law.

The call was made during a round table convened in Port Harcourt organised recently by the Freky Andrew-Essien Care Foundation (FAECARE) with support from Disability Rights Fund under the Disability Rights Projects.

The Executive Director of FAECARE Foundation, Amb. Ndifreke Andrew-Essien drew the attention of stakeholders to the challenges faced by persons with disability stating that they are not due to the disability itself, but rather as a result of systems that have not been intentionally designed to include everyone.

She called on policy makers to be deliberate during policy formulation and implementations in carrying those with disability along.

Comrade Paul Bazia-Nsaneh, Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council equally called on the Government to ensure that every public building in the state was designed for easy access to all including those with disabilities.

All the stakeholders stressed that disability inclusion should be treated as a matter of right and development, not charity, adding that there was the need to move beyond just conversation and begin implementing structured, enforceable solutions backed by law as well as institutional accountability.

Stakeholders listed some areas of concern to include; public transportation systems, limited inclusive education opportunities, barriers within the health care system, and persistent discrimination in employment.

All stakeholders agreed on the urgent need for the drafted Rivers State Disability Rights Law to move to the House of Assembly for passage adding that the law would provide a framework that guarantees accountability, protect right, and ensure equal participation.

In addition to legal reform, participants called for the establishment of a State-level institutional mechanism, such as a Disability Commission or Coordinating body, to oversee the implementation, monitor compliance, and ensure accountability within Government structures.

The round table emphasised the importance of mainstreaming disability inclusion across ministries and sectors including education, health, infrastructure and employment

They equally noted that without integration into planning and budgeting processes, inclusion efforts would remain fragmented and ineffective.

The need for persons with disabilities to be active in decision making process was stressed. Institutional representatives present at the meeting include; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, stating that there already exist a Disability Rights Help Desk to support reporting and redress, Ministry of Justice indicated its readiness to support enforcement of Disability Rights through appropriate legal channels, Ministry of Social Welfare oversees disability affairs in the state, reaffirmed their commitment to Rights in Rivers State.