Prof. Ekpe: A Fortress Of Intellectual, Spiritual Knowledge – Group

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Ibom Committee of Friends Progressive Association, an umbrella body of Akwa Ibom people living in Rivers State, has described the founder of INRI Prayer Ministry, Professor Peter E. Ekpe, as a fortress of spiritual and intellectual knowledge.

The Grand Patron of the association, HRH Godwin John Umoren, the Adaha I of Akwa Ibom, made this remark during a thanksgiving service held on Sunday, May 3, at the church auditorium in Aleto, Eleme.

Adaha I, alongside other members of the association, visited the ministry on a courtesy call to Prof. Ekpe, their Great Grand Patron, and to thank God for the rapid growth the association has recorded over the years.

After observing both the exterior and interior of the church, HRH Umoren noted that the environment exuded a strong sense of spirituality and was filled with the presence of the Almighty.

This inspired his glowing description of the founder as a fountain of knowledge.

He further observed that while the church premises feature a garden of herbal trees, flowers, and vegetable plants, the interior —particularly the altar— is adorned with various spiritual instruments, signs, and symbols, giving the impression of an atmosphere rich in spiritual energy.

It is noteworthy that INRI Prayer Ministry is an arm of INAPOW Clinic, a traditional medicine facility also founded and registered by Prof. Bishop Ekpe for the treatment and cure of various diseases.

Over the years, Prof. Ekpe has utilized herbal formulations to treat many individuals suffering from intractable illnesses.

By combining traditional medicine with prayer ministry, the multiple award-winning cleric has helped rescue many people from the bondage of sickness through both spiritual and natural means.

In an interview, Adaha I further extolled the virtues of Prof. Ekpe and his contributions to the growth of the Ibom Committee of Friends Progressive Association.

He noted that even before becoming Grand Patron, Prof. Ekpe had dedicated his time and resources to the development of the association, adding that his high level of commitment has significantly contributed to its growth.

He urged him, as their Great Grand Patron, to continue nurturing the association like a father for even greater progress.

The President of the association, Elder Gabriel Benjamin, also praised Prof. Ekpe, describing him as a Great Grand Patron filled with wisdom and knowledge.

He stated that their visit to the church was to give thanks to God and to celebrate Prof. Ekpe for using his position to uplift the status of the association.

According to him, Prof. Ekpe’s contributions to the growth of the body will remain indelible.

In his sermon during the thanksgiving service, Prof. Ekpe expressed deep appreciation to the members for honoring him and prayed for God’s abundant blessings upon them.

He emphasized the importance of love, unity, and commitment, noting that with these values, the association would grow beyond expectations.

The thanksgiving service was marked by praises, dancing, rejoicing, and spirited worship, as members celebrated joyfully to uplifting songs from the church drummers. A major highlight of the occasion was the presentation of fifteen plastic chairs to the Bishop by the association’s President, Elder Gabriel, for the use of the church.