Gov Fubara Inspects New Commissioners’ Quarters, Sets Completion Date, Nov 2026

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that the new residential accommodation being built by the state government for Commissioners and Special Advisers will be completed and ready for use by November 2026.

The governor who disclosed this during an inspection of the project on Thursday, stated that his administration embarked on the construction of a centralised residential quarters for senior officials to eliminate the heavy financial burden rented accommodation has placed on the state government.

He said that besides eliminating the burden of exorbitant rent, the new quarters will help the state government to save cost on security as it will provide adequate arrangement for the security of these high calibre of personnel at one location.

“It looks so embarrassing that the government will be spending a lot of money renting places for these senior officials.

“So we decided to embark on this project, believing that when this project is completed, and accommodation provided for our very productive officers, efficiency will be an issue of top priority.

“When they are all living together, I think it makes it easy for us to have just one unit of security and this multiple arrangement of carrying police here and there will also stop,” he said.

The project, which is being handled by Shaanxi Construction Engineering Nigeria Limited, consists of 25 units of six-bedroom flats. It is located within the Rainbow Housing Estate along the Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara who defied the rain and muddy terrain to inspect the project, was conducted round the construction site by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Hon. Tonye Belgam and officials of the construction company. The governor commended the efforts of the contractors and their commitment towards meeting the timeline of November 2026.