News

Gov Fubara Inspects New Commissioners’ Quarters, Sets Completion Date, Nov 2026

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 day ago
0 1 minute read

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that the new residential accommodation being built by the state government for Commissioners and Special Advisers will be completed and ready for use by November 2026.

The governor who disclosed this during an inspection of the project on Thursday, stated that his administration embarked on the construction of a centralised residential quarters for senior officials to eliminate the heavy financial burden rented accommodation has placed on the state government.

He said that besides eliminating the burden of exorbitant rent, the new quarters will help the state government to save cost on security as it will provide adequate arrangement for the security of these high calibre of personnel at one location.

“It looks so embarrassing that the government will be spending a lot of money renting places for these senior officials.

“So we decided to embark on this project, believing that when this project is completed, and accommodation provided for our very productive officers, efficiency will be an issue of top priority.

“When they are all living together, I think it makes it easy for us to have just one unit of security and this multiple arrangement of carrying police here and there will also stop,” he said.

The project, which is being handled by Shaanxi Construction Engineering Nigeria Limited, consists of 25 units of six-bedroom flats. It is located within the Rainbow Housing Estate along the Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara who defied the rain and muddy terrain to inspect the project, was conducted round the construction site  by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Hon. Tonye Belgam and officials of the construction company. The governor commended the efforts of the contractors and their commitment towards meeting the timeline of November 2026.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 day ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Ogoni Oil Dispute: Coalition Defends Court Action, Warns Against Threats, Intimidation

17 hours ago

Ogoni Clean-Up Set To Become Niger Delta Model – HYPREP

19 hours ago

Establish A Disability Commission, Group Urges Rivers State Government

1 day ago

BARR. ANTHONY TABU HAILS PROF. NENIBARINI ZABBEY’S THREE YEARS OF EXEMPLARY STEWARDSHIP AS PROJECT COORDINATOR OF HYPREP

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Back to top button