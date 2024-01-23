Embrace Exemplary Legacy Of Stanley Nwabali, Umejuru Urges ONELGA Youths

The opening formalities of the H.H. Unity Cup soccer tournament amongst the 8 families in Idu-Ogba Community of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state kicked off on Friday at Obosiukwu Football field.

Speaking at the ceremony, CEO of H.H. Luxury Hotels and Apartments, Omoku, Mr. Chimuenya Henry Umejuru charged youths in ONELGA to emulate the exceptional performance of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Mr. Stanley Nwabali.

“I am confident that we have many Stanley Nwabalis in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area. They just need to be identified, and the sky will be their limit,” he remarked, urging the youth not to lose sight of their dreams.

Umejuru urged the youth not to lose sight of their dreams but to work diligently, and ignore discouragement from naysayers.

Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Hon. Prince Isaac Umejuru who was the special guest of honor, expressed satisfaction at the prospect of renewed unity between the eighth families through their participation in the football tournament. He commended the donor of the cup and urged other community members to follow suit.

The Ochioha of Ohiauga, Chief (Amb) Bright Abali, shared positive remarks about the H.H. Unity Cup, and expressed satisfaction with the potential it holds for fostering lasting peace and tranquility within the Idu Ogba community.

Adding to the excitement, Businessman, Mr. Jumbo Pocket captivated the audience with a generous display of support, making substantial cash donations to boost the morale of the participants in the competition.

In the thrilling opener, Umuezeali Family walloped Osuwa Lakata Family 4 goals to nil while in another match held in Idu-Osobile, Umuakpa Family defeated Agwolo Family 3-1, creating an electrifying atmosphere for spectators.

Highlight of the event was captivating musical performances from renowned artists like Mr. 2k, Swixmaintainmaintain, Mmlt Chukwuladi, Nwa Ebor, Zubby D Nwabrije, Hutton U. Hutton, and Comedian Evans Ikeagu. These lively performances, held during the interval, contributed significantly to the overall thrill and enjoyment experienced by the spectators.