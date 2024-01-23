PUBLIC DISCLAIMER

News

Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs

It has come to my attention that a fraudulent email, falsely purporting to be from me, is being circulated. I wish to clarify that the email account “seinye.lulu-briggs@outlook.com” is not mine and is part of a deceptive scheme designed to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

The email solicits a fund transfer to a Palmpay account under the name Dogara Yabari.

I strongly urge everyone to ignore this email, refrain from engaging with the sender, transferring funds, or disclosing any personal or financial information.

Should you receive such an email, please report it to the authorities immediately.

Efforts are underway to address this issue and to prevent similar fraudulent activities in the future.

Please let’s be vigilant.

Thank you.

