Fubara’s Elevation Of Civil Servants Earned My Admiration – Uche Okwukwu

Former Rivers State Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Dimm (Barr) Uche Okwukwu, has expressed wholehearted admiration for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s recent actions, including the long-awaited promotion of civil servants and the distribution of one hundred thousand Naira Christmas bonuses to all tiers of civil servants in December 2023.

In an exclusive interview with National Network in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Okwukwu, the founder of the Congress for the Liberation of Ikwerre People and former Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, commended Governor Fubara for addressing the longstanding issue of civil servant promotions, which had been neglected for the past decade.

Okwukwu emphasized the significance of these promotions, particularly in light of the financial strains and economic challenges faced by workers who had gone without advancement for so long. “Working for ten years without promotion can be immensely disheartening,” he remarked.

“It is certainly not encouraging working without promotion. But today, we’ve seen that the people are happy with Governor Fubara. The voice of men is the voice of God Almighty. We may not all be civil servants, but if in every family, you have one or two civil servants, a hundred thousand Naira to a family during the last Christmas period was certainly a big money to be able to bring one or two things to the family”, he said.

Asserting his strong support for Governor Fubara, Okwukwu urged all Rivers people to unite behind the governor’s vision for progress. He emphasized the legitimacy of Fubara’s electoral victory, which had withstood legal challenges up to the Supreme Court.

Okwukwu applauded Governor Fubara’s early achievements in office, citing the Port Harcourt Ring Road project as a testament to the governor’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Regarding Fubara’s potential reelection in 2027, Okwukwu expressed confidence in the governor’s popularity and ability to secure another term.

He said: “It is important for our people to appreciate the fact that Fubara will do eight years. He will win the 2027 governorship election. He is very, very popular presently today. He has warmed his way into the hearts of Rivers people, which is what he needs to secure reelection in 2027.

“And I urge my people, particularly the Ikwerre people, to give him the support because his own people, the Ibani people, the Opobo people, give us the support when we were in power for 16 years.

So it will be uncharitable if we don’t give him that required support. In years to come, it maybe our turn again, and we will not get the required support from other ethnic groups or communities in the state if we don’t support him”.

When asked about his own political involvement, Okwukwu emphasized the importance of supporting effective leadership, regardless of personal political affiliations. He pledged his ongoing support for Governor Fubara’s reelection bid in 2027, emphasizing the governor’s track record of delivering results for the people of Rivers State.