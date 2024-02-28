Metro

Gov Fubara Calls For Inter Agency Collaboration

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. (Mrs.) Ngozi Odu being presented with a Plaque by the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Okechukwu Igbo during the Search and Rescue Simulation Exercise Organized by NNS Pathfinder at the Naval Shipyard Jetty, Isaka River on the 22nd Feb. 2024

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has reiterated the importance of inter agency collaboration in effective search and rescue operations during emergencies.

Governor Fubara stated this during the Search and Rescue Simulation Exercise organized by the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder at Naval Ship Yard Limited Jetty (Isaka River) on Thursday 22nd February, 2024.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said the exercise allows them to identify areas for improvement in their procedures and equipment, enabling them to make necessary adjustments before actual emergencies occur.

“This is so wonderful, because the essence of simulation is to know what we can do and how we can do it best.

This means it is achievable and you have demonstrated beyond any doubt that you can do it and do it very well”. The Governor Fubara stressed.

The State Chief Executive commended all the 10 participating agencies, adding that the sacrifices they make to ensure other people are alive is highly appreciated.

In his remarks, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Okechukwu Igbo said the event is aimed at exercising the Nigeria Navy and other relevant maritime agencies in emergency search and rescue operations, to effectively conduct search and rescue operations in a maritime environment and thanked the State Governor for his support.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

FG Adopts Oronsaye Report 12yrs After

15 mins ago

UNIPORT Graduates 13,816  At 34th Convocation

23 mins ago

A.G GENIUS CONSULTING IS MASSIVELY HIRING!

15 hours ago

Shift In Date Of Burial Of Noble G.B Obani-Nwibari

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button