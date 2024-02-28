Gov Fubara Calls For Inter Agency Collaboration

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has reiterated the importance of inter agency collaboration in effective search and rescue operations during emergencies.

Governor Fubara stated this during the Search and Rescue Simulation Exercise organized by the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder at Naval Ship Yard Limited Jetty (Isaka River) on Thursday 22nd February, 2024.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said the exercise allows them to identify areas for improvement in their procedures and equipment, enabling them to make necessary adjustments before actual emergencies occur.

“This is so wonderful, because the essence of simulation is to know what we can do and how we can do it best.

This means it is achievable and you have demonstrated beyond any doubt that you can do it and do it very well”. The Governor Fubara stressed.

The State Chief Executive commended all the 10 participating agencies, adding that the sacrifices they make to ensure other people are alive is highly appreciated.

In his remarks, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Okechukwu Igbo said the event is aimed at exercising the Nigeria Navy and other relevant maritime agencies in emergency search and rescue operations, to effectively conduct search and rescue operations in a maritime environment and thanked the State Governor for his support.