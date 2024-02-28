Prof Odu, Worried Over High Rate Of Substance Abuse

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has lauded the important role Pharmacists play in the wellbeing of the society.

Prof. Odu gave this commendation while playing host to members of Association of Lady Pharmacists of Nigeria, Rivers State Branch at the Government House in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, 20th February 2024.

Prof Odu said while others are sleeping Pharmacists work hard to ensure we all live in a better society, especially when you talk about the dangers of substance abuse.

“It is really becoming a thing of great concern because of the level of children getting involved in this thing. It is even coming down to primary schools which now increases the burden of what you are doing, so we appreciate you for what you are doing for the society which we all are living in”. Prof. Odu stressed.

The Deputy Governor extolled the Lady Pharmacists for the scholarship scheme they are sponsoring, noting that it is amazing because when you change the narrative of somebody’s life you become what they call a destiny helper.

“So for me it is something I would encourage. Even the Bible says when you do it for them you have done unto God. It is a thing we get a lot of blessings out off, you may not see it now but some day it will definitely come”. The Deputy Governor quipped.

She expressed gratitude to them for their support for the Governor Fubara led Administration which according to her has continued to spur them into action.

“Let me thank you for upholding the Governor and myself in prayers, because without prayers we won’t be here, many people have prayed and God has heard, please do not stop, even for good governance, we need God to grant us the wisdom and knowledge of what to do”.

In her remarks the Chairman of the Rivers State Branch of Association of Lady Pharmacists of Nigeria Pharm. Ebelechukwu Odom, said they were at the Government House to identify with the Governor Fubara led Administration in the ongoing restructuring of the State and pledged their allegiance and unflinching support to the Governor Fubara led Administration.

She stressed that they utilize the competences of Lady Pharmacists in Rivers State and synergize with partners for improvement in Health, Education, Research Development and Socio-Economic wellbeing of Humanity through relevant and appropriate interventions, projects and programmes.