PDP Accuses Tony Okocha Of Insulting Saro-Wiwa

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, says that it is an insult for Chief Tony Okocha, the Rivers State Representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Board to propose installing Solar street lights on the tomb of the late Ogoni Environmentalist and activist, Mr Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Hon. Tambari Sydney Gbara said proposing solar street light and access road to the tomb of the late activist during his visit to Bane community the home town of Mr Ken Saro-Wiwa, shows that Tony Okocha has no regard for the Ogoni hero and his compatriots who laid down their lives for environmental, economic and social justice for the Ogoni – people.

Regretting that instead of advocating for the return of the Ken Memorial Art Bus seized by the Federal Government and declaring him innocent of the allegations levelled against him, Tony Okocha wants the tomb to be turned into a place of jamboree.

“We are sad that Tony Okocha has no respect for the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, that’s why he wants to turn his graveside into a place where people will organize parties and dance on the tomb of the dead.

This shows his insensibility to the plight of the Ogoni people and his disrespect not only for the late Ken Saro-Wiwa but for the entire Ogoni people.

Tony Okocha is advised to take such projects to his community and site it at the tomb of one of his kinsmen “.

The PDP Publicity Secretary said rather than proposing the establishment of related institutions and projects that will impact the lives of the people like modern hospitals, provision of portable water, rural electrification, the establishment of a University of Environmental Studies or a Research centre in his honour, naming the Head office building of the Commission after Ken-Saro Wiwa, Mr Okocha decided to ridicule the Ogoni hero by making his tomb a place for merry-making.

“This proposal of his is wicked, demeaning and shameful, therefore, the PDP, calls on the federal government to remove Mr Okocha from the NDDC Board and replace him with a more competent Rivers son, because he has shown that he knows nothing of the office he occupies and has nothing to offer the people”.

Recall that not long ago, he misled the NDDC to undertake medical intervention in the Soku Community by raising a false alarm on the outbreak of cholera in that community, However, the State Ministry of Health and the community head came out to debunk the claim of an outbreak of cholera in the Community.