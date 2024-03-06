Oronsaye Report: No Cause For Alarm, Dum Dekor Reassures Nigerians

The Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Dumnamane Robinson Dekor has assured Nigerians, especially workers, that they won’t lose their jobs when the Oronsaye Report is implemented.

The lawmaker who represents Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives stated this while speaking on an online television programme in Abuja at the weekend.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who spoke on a wide range of issues regarding the Oronsaye Report, dismissed fears that the proposed merging and scrapping of some agencies, ministries and departments would lead to loss of jobs.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, a former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, emphasized that the government has pledged to ensure continuity for affected workers through simple realignments. He stressed that the costs associated with overheads and other agency expenses far outweigh the expenses of retaining staff, implying a smooth transition into the newly structured entities.

“And from what I see, the salary component is just a minute component of running an agency or department. So, they will very easily flow into the new mergers”, he said.

“But I can tell you that government is correct. If you run an agency, you will understand that so much of the costs will be slashed. So the issues of savings are real because there will be a lot that will be saved and put to other uses.

“Take an example, if there’s a particular Ministry that superintends some agricultural produce and there is another agency created and they are conflicting, you just pull them together. All the overheads will be streamlined to one source. So there will be a lot that will be saved”, he said.

Responding to skepticism regarding the reported savings of ₦200 billion from agency mergers and closures, Dum Dekor, also a former Works Commissioner in Rivers State, acknowledged differing perceptions but affirmed the government’s stance on substantial savings. He cited examples of streamlining operations within conflicting ministries, leading to significant cost reductions.

Regarding the call for a comprehensive review before implementation, Dekor explained the necessity of harmonization due to the emergence of new agencies and departments post-report.

He said: “You are aware that the Report has been there since 2012. A lot of things have gone by, some agencies and departments have been created even after the report, and that’s what necessitated the need for there to be some harmonization before the implementation, so that you don’t have to do it more than once.

“There are some new agencies and departments that came up even after the report that were not captured. It’s part of those strong feelings that has made it necessary for us to take our position”, he said.

He highlighted the importance of capturing all relevant entities to ensure a comprehensive and effective restructuring process.

Defending the recommendation to scrap certain agencies and departments, Dekor emphasized the goal of reducing governance costs and preventing duplication. He however, advocated for thoroughness in execution, suggesting inclusion of any newly formed entities not initially addressed in the report.

When questioned about the readiness of the House for potential amendments to the Report, Dekor affirmed the House’s commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerians. He assured that the House stands prepared to amend or repeal laws as necessary for the betterment of the populace.