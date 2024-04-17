Nyesom Wike Highlights Unity, Progress In Eid-Fitr Message

Chief (Barrister) Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), extended warm greetings to FCT residents on the occasion of Eid el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

He commended the Muslim Ummah for their dedication and offered prayers for their supplications to be answered.

Chief Wike emphasized that Eid el-Fitr signifies the values of compassion, generosity, and unity within Islam.

He encouraged residents to continue practicing these virtues beyond the holy month, fostering a culture of unity and compassion in their everyday lives.

The Minister urged ongoing prayers for Nigeria and its leaders, seeking divine wisdom and guidance as they tackle the nation’s challenges.

He emphasized the FCT’s commitment to diversity, tolerance, and harmony, serving as a symbol of unity for all Nigerians.

Chief Wike concluded by wishing all residents a joyous and memorable Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He emphasized the importance of unity and progress in the FCT, working towards a vibrant and resilient capital where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive and succeed.