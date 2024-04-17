Ariolu Thanks Evo People For Standing With FCT Minister

The Executive Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Council, Hon. Barr. George Ariolu has applauded the people of Evo Kingdom for standing with the FCT Minister Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, (POS Africa), Life Bencher.

Hon. Ariolu, who spoke during the recent Evo Assembly meeting held at Atali Town Hall said that; nobody has been so kind to the people of Evo politically than Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Ariolu said that through chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike an Evo man is today the Minority leader of Federal House of Representatives, An Evo Man is the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly and also the Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Council. He added that the people of Evo Kingdom will continue to support and stand with the FCT Minister.

Speaking Earlier, the leader of Evo Assembly, elder Peter Chinwo, praised the FCT Minister for replicating the good works he did in Rivers State as governor of Rivers State in Abuja.

He reassured the FCT Minister that the people of Evo kingdom will continue to support and stand by him as their leader.

On his part, the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, thanked the people of Evo Kingdom for their unalloyed support over the years, he assured that he will continue to deliver dividends of democracy to them.