Gruesome Murder: Khana Council Boss Promises To Bring Perpetrators To Book

The Executive Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr Thomas Bariere, has assured the family and people of Eeken community that his administration is “doing everything possible to fish out the perpetrators” behind the killing of Mr Promise Akpoana.

Dr Thomas, who gave the assurance when he paid a condolence visit to the community, said that one of the reasons for the visit was to condole with the family on the incident, saying:

“About yesterday we received sad information regarding the killing of Mr Promise Akpoana from Eeken community. This again, is the second of its kind in very recent times. We have engaged the security operatives, the locals in and around Eeken community, we have visited the scene of the incident and will ensure that the killers of Mr Promise Akpoana will not go scot-free.

“But again we have sufficient information that those who shut Mr Promise came in a white Hilux and that he was shut in the presence of two ladies who covered themselves as if they were observing some kind of religious practice, the identity of this ladies are still unknown but I must say that we are close to getting the real information regarding their identity.

“But it is important to note that Khana local government will continue to work to ensure the safety and security of lives and properties in this local government.

The Council Boss reiterated his administration resolve to ensure security of lives and property of the people as well as the maintenance of peace in every corner of Khana.

“Anybody who has been around will understand clearly that there appears to be some calculated attempts to thwart our efforts in the area of peace building and it is the reason we shall continue to support all the security formations in this local government because they have been up and doing in their security responsibilities.

“We have assured the people of Khana about our commitment to protect lives and properties. It is so painful that Mr Promise will not be alive to witness the birth of his very first child as the wife is pregnant.

Who will this happen to and will expect any committed government to rest without getting to the root of this matter.

Up until then our commitment to quality service delivery, our commitment to security of lives and properties for as long as we are in office remains unwavering, so Khana people are assured to go about their lawful activities as we are not relenting in our efforts to ensuring effective policing of the area.

He added that the hospitable nature of the Eeken people to their visitors has largely contributed to some of the numerous security infractions within the community, directing that visitors without clearly defined activity in Eeken should return back to their various communities or face government.

“We have sounded a serious note of warning to the people of Eeken community as we have credible intelligence that Eeken because of their hospitable nature accommodates people from all works of life but in the light of the current security situation, we have advised the people of Eeken to tell all those who have no clearly defined business activity in Eeken to leave and go back to their respective communities.