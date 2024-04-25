Court Acquits Ex-AGF, Adoke Of Money Laundering Charge

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed money laundering charge filed against former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Monster of Justice, Mohammed Adoke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a ruling on Friday, Justice Inyang Ekwo upheld the no-case submission made by Adoke.

Justice Ekwo held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the ex-AGF to warrant his being called to enter his defence in respect of counts one to four of the 10-count charge, which relate to him.

The judge held that the evidence led by the prosecution were manifestly unreliable.

He proceeded to discharge and acquit the ex-AGF.

Adoke’s co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar was however not too lucky as Justice Ekwo found that the prosecution effectively established a prima facie case against him (Abubakar) in relation to counts five, six, eight and nine of the charge.

The judge struck out counts one, seven and 10 as they relate Abubakar, a businessman, with interests in real estate and petroleum.

Justice Ekwo then adjourned till April 22 for Abubakar to open his defence in relation to the remaining counts.